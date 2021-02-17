LARAMIE – The No. 3-ranked Cheyenne Central boys were efficient inside and especially from outside to methodically pull away from No. 5 Laramie 66-43 Tuesday night at Plainsmen Gym.
The Plainsmen (10-4 overall, 1-1 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) had the start they were looking for keeping it close, down 13-9 lead after the first quarter.
But the Indians (12-3, 3-0) took over the contest, which was a makeup from earlier in the season when Laramie was on pause because of COVID-19 protocols, by outscoring the Plainsmen 14-10 in the second quarter and getting hotter from the field in the second half for the 23-point win.
“Our kids played really well,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “We didn’t have a lot of time to prepare, but everything we’ve seen from Laramie we knew they have a great team and we knew we were going to have to play at a high level.
“We played one of our best games and you never know how that translates down the road, but we were a tough team to play (Tuesday).”
The Indians were led by Nathanial Talich, who had a game high 21 points with the help of four 3-pointers. Senior Cade Burns added 14 points and senior Lawson Lovering chipped in 13 with seven of those from the free-throw line.
The Plainsmen got 11 points from sophomore Jaedyn Brown and eight each from junior Trey Enzi and sophomore Mahlon Morris. Enzi, Morris, senior Garrett Dodd and junior Jake Vigen had to battle the 7-foot Lovering all night in the paint.
“We played poorly (although) we shot the ball poorly, and Central shot the ball really well and over the course of 32 minutes the game gets away from you a little bit,” Laramie coach Jim Shaffer said.
“… At some point the name of the game is you have to make some baskets and score the ball. We sat on 26 (points) forever. We had good shooters with good shots. You have to give Central a lot of credit – they are long and do a great job defensively. It wasn’t like we were out there playing ‘horse.’”
CENTRAL 66, LARAMIE 43
Cheyenne Central...... 13 14 20 19 – 66
Laramie....... 7 10 9 17 – 43
Cheyenne Central: Lewis 3, Whitworth 3, N. Talich 21, Bro. Storebo 3, Burns 14, Lovering 13, C. Lobatos 9
Laramie: Morris 8, Martinez 1, Dodd 4, Brown 11, VIgen 5, Bruant 4, Enzi 8, Shipman 2