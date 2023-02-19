Sammy Shumway and Jonathan Strong

Cheyenne Central junior Sammy Shumway (5) jumps to shoot past Cheyenne South senior Jonathan Strong (11) during a basketball game at Storey Gym in Cheyenne on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Sammy Shumway got his hand into the passing lane and deflected a Cheyenne South pass toward mid-court.

The Cheyenne Central junior had a chance for a transition layup but flipped the ball behind his back to Joe Sawyer, who was trailing the play. Sawyer converted the layup for a 9-0 lead.


