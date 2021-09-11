CHEYENNE – Barrett Georges didn’t have any trouble cleaning up her miscues during the second round of the Class 4A East state qualifying golf tournament.
Fixing her putting allowed the Cheyenne Central junior to improve her score by five strokes and jump from third to second place to finish with a 19-over-par 159 on Friday at Airport Golf Course in Cheyenne. She edged out Thunder Basin’s Darby Barstad, who held a two-stroke lead over Georges heading into Friday.
“I was more focused. I had to make sure I was more consistent and not leaving (my putts) short,” Georges said. “I actually did miss a lot of greens, but I got good up and downs and I put myself close to the hole.”
The short game helped Georges remain in the groove while her drives weren’t consistent throughout the day. But she managed to rebound and put herself in good position when it mattered.
“I did miss a lot (of drives) but I played it smart, so I always ended up in the fairway, which set me up for a good second shot,” she said.
An eagle on the eighth hole Thursday helped keep Cheyenne East’s Nash Coleman’s momentum going during the first round. Not all of that momentum carried over into Friday for the freshman, but he still managed to shoot a 17-over 157, mainly on the back of his first round score of 4-over.
He tied with teammate Tayten Zitek and Sheridan’s Sean Sanders for fifth.
“I was able to maintain everything (Thursday). I just had things go right,” Coleman said. “Some of the stars aligned and things just went well.”
Coleman struggled with his approach during Day 2. The trouble with his irons relayed to more bogeys than he would have liked.
“I had a tough time making a lot of pars today. I made a lot of bogeys. I made too many of them,” he said. “I just couldn’t get the ball by the hole well enough to make enough putts and give myself enough chances.”
Central junior Caden Cunningham also stumbled during the second round of the qualifier. After shooting an even-par 70 on Thursday, Cunningham shot 11-over on Friday.
He held a two-stroke lead over Campbell County’s Shay Leupold after round one. Leupold carded a 5-over Friday for a two-day score of 147.
“I didn’t have as much confidence going into (Friday), which is something I really gotta work on,” Cunningham said. “I let a lot of things get to me.”
The final two holes of the round are where things started to get away from Cunningham. Starting the round on Hole No. 10, he shot a quadruple-bogey on No. 8 and a triple-bogey on No. 9.
“I was playing pretty well, I knew I could make up anything that I lost within the first few holes,” he said. “But then it started slipping away from me and that’s really where I started to lose it. But at the end of the day it’s just a score.”
Cunningham is looking for his first round play to translate to next week’s state tournament.
“It’s going to be a whole new day,” he said. “It’s anybody’s game whenever anybody steps on to any course.”
Katie Cobb finished fifth for Central on the girls side with a 166. Central’s Zack Wiltanger shot the top score of the second round with a 4-over 74 to finish third with a 154. East’s Kensie Sherard finished 11th with a 192. The top 20 individual scores and top four teams from the qualifier advance to the state tournament next weekend in Jackson Hole.
PREP GOLF
CLASS 4A EAST STATE QUALIFIER
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Sheridan 482, 2. Cheyenne Central 523, 3. Thunder Basin 535, 4. Cheyenne East 623.
Individual Results
1. Spielman, Sheridan, 147; 2. Georges, Central 159; 3. Barstad, Thunder Basin, 160; 4. Laird, Sherida, 165; 5. Cobb, Central, 166; 6. Gardner, Sheridan, 170; 7. Wright, Sheridan, 172; 8. Jorgenson, Sheridan, 176; 9. Hammerquist, Campbell County, 179; 10. Gemar, Thunder Basin, 180.
Other Central results: Robinson 199, Averill 205, Tempel 222.
East results: Sherard 192, Palmer 209, VanPelt 224, Hardy 228.
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Cheyenne Central 630, 2. Sheridan 634, 3. Campbell County, 649, 4. Cheyenne East 652, 5. Thunder Basin 657, 6. Cheyenne South 725.
Individual results
1. Leupold, Campbell County, 147; 2. Cunningham, Central, 151; 3. Wiltanger, Central, 154; 4. Owings, Sheridan, 155; 5t. Zitek, East; Coleman, East; S. Sanders, Sheridan, 157; 8. A. Sanders, Sheridan, 159; 9. B. Williams, Thunder Basin, 161; 10. Hibbler, Central, 161.
Other Central results: Erickson 165; Miller 166.
Other East results: Lissman 164; Courts 175; Meyer 178.
South results: Fisher 175; Wakamatrsu 176; Osvold 186; McLaury 188; Pollard 245.