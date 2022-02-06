CHEYENNE – Ethan Merrill knew the first 50 yards of the 200-yard individual medley was going to set the tone for the final three-fourths of the race.
The Cheyenne Central junior wanted to stay close to Cheyenne South sophomore Caleb Brewer during the butterfly portion of the four-stroke event. If Merrill did that, he thought he stood a good shot at winning the Class 4A East Conference title. He did just that.
Merrill took a slim lead on the turn in the backstroke and led by nearly four seconds after the breaststroke. He won the event in 2 minutes, 5.71 seconds. Brewer was second in 2:09.36.
Merrill’s 200 IM win was the third of Central’s eight event wins Saturday at the Cheyenne South natatorium. The Indians claimed the team title with 372 points. Sheridan was second at 304.
“I tried to keep it close in the fly, but (Brewer) is an animal on the fly,” Merrill said. “I picked it up as much as I could on the backstroke and tried to extend my lead as much as I could. I was way ahead after the breaststroke.
“I was trying to go hard and have a good swim, but I got really tired and the lactic acid filled up in my muscles in that final 50.”
Merrill also won the 100 breastroke in 1:04.28. The Indians also had senior Carson Birge and sophomore Alex Runyan finish second and third, respectively, in the breaststroke. Birge finished one-tenth of a second behind Merrill. The narrow finish helped Merrill find a finishing kick.
“It’s fun having (Birge) against me because I know no matter how much of a lead I have, he’s always going to try to come get me,” Merrill said.
Senior Matt Pietsch also picked up a pair of individual wins, touching the wall first in the 200 freestyle (1:50.09) and 100 backstroke (55.83 seconds).
“I knew this meet was going to be tough because of how hard we’ve been training,” he said. “I could tell that in both of my races because it took a lot of effort to finish strong.
“It’s good experience dealing with this pain because I know I’m going to have to fight through the pain at state.”
Central senior Kaden Anderson won the 100 freestyle (51.72) and split second in the 50 free (23.07). Sophomore Connor Doering won the 500 freestyle (5:20.76). Junior Sebo Emmons scored 439.85 points to win 1-meter diving.
The Indians also got a win from the 200 medley relay team of Pietsch, Birge, Merrill and Anderson (1:44.10).
South finished third in the team standings with 218 points. The Bison got a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 butterfly. Brewer took the title in 54.97 seconds, while senior Jonathon Ikerd (55.51) was second and sophomore Mark Constantino (57.48) was third.
Butterfly has been Brewer’s strongest event for a few years, but he has really started to excel in the stroke this season. The biggest change has been how much of the pool he covers under water off the start and turns. He is getting roughly 15 yards on the start and 12-13 when he pushes off the wall at each turn.
“We’ve been working on my under waters a lot and trying to get them out farther,” he said. “That’s helped a lot. The butterfly is so hard that the less you have to do, the less tired you get.
“Working on the under waters has helped me save as much energy as possible.”
Brewer joined Ikerd and Mark and Luke Constantino on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relays. They finished the 200 in 1:33.29 and the 400 in 3:25.58.
The Bison trailed by a body length going into the third leg, but Mark Constantino gave them a slight edge going into Luke Constantino’s anchor leg. The Bison finished 2.48 seconds ahead of runner-up Central.
“We’ve got a fantastic team with a lot of guys who are really being pushed harder than they ever thought they would be,” Luke Constantino said. “When Mark was coming in at the end of his leg, I thought he had given us enough of a lead to secure the race.”
South senior Dexter Steinhausen beat the 4A state qualifying standard in the 50 free (24.41) on Saturday.
Cheyenne East took fourth in the team standings. The Thunderbirds had senior diver Devin Meyer take second (387.3 points). Sophomore Tru Holz – who has been battling a shoulder injury – qualified for state Saturday with 322 points. Classmate Caleb Ruff placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.13), while Quinn Kincheloe was sixth in the 500 (5:41.10).
The 4A state meet starts Feb. 18 in Gillette.
BOYS SWIMMING
CLASS 4A EAST CONFERENCE MEET
at Cheyenne South Natitorium
All distances in yards.
Team Scores
1. Cheyenne Central 372; 2. Sheridan 304; 3. Cheyenne South 218; 4. Cheyenne East 129; 5. Thunder Basin 68; 6. Campbell County 52.
200 medley relay
1. Central (Pietsch, Birge, Merrill, Anderson), 1:44.10; 2. Sheridan :49.96; 3. South (Moore, Crouch, Steinhausen, Lemmons) 1:54.93; 4. East (L. Wisdorf, Ruff, LaVallie, Floyd) 1:59.06.
200 freestyle relay
Championship: 1. Pietsch, Central, 1:50.09; 2. M. Constantino, South, 1:54.40; 3. Shosten, Sheridan, 1:58.37; 4. Thompson, Sheridan, 1:59.64; 5. Bush, Central, 1:59.91; 6. Otto, Sheridan, 2:00.54.
Consolation: 7. Granat, Campbell County, 2:02.92; 8. Milne, Sheridan, 2:03.70; 9. Kincheloe, East, 2:03.90; 10. Reckling, Central, 2:04.89; 11. Johnson, South, 2:07.06; 12. Tuckett, Thunder Basin, 2:08.73.
200 individual medley
Championship: 1. Merrill, Central, 2:05.71; 2. Brewer, South, 2:09.36; 3. Birge, Central, 2:12.56; 4. Ikerd, South, 2:13.90; 5. Picard, Central, 2:21.61; 6. Ruff, East, DQ.
Consolation: 7. Cline, Central, 2:19.68; 8. Brown, Sheridan, 2:24.16; 9. L. Wisdorf, East, 2:26.10; 10. Crouch, South, 2:27.39; 11. Carroll, Sheridan, 2:28.30; 12. Harper, Sheridan, 2:31.46.
50 freestyle
Championship: 1. Patten, Sheridan, 22.89; 2. Anderson, Central, 23.07; 3. Smith, Thunder Basin, 23.94; 4. Mayo, Sheridan, 24.19; 5. Doering, Central, 24.80; 6. L. Constantino, Sout, DQ.
Consolation: 7. Steinhausen, South, 24.41; 8. Gaskins, Campbell County, 24.46; 9. Thompson, Thunder Basin, 24.58; 10. Szekula, Sheridan, 24.67; 11. Wood, Sheridan, 24.76; 12. Pollick, Thunder Basin, 25.11.
1-meter diving
1. Emmons, Central, 439.85; 2. Meyer, East, 387.30; 3. Dalton, Central, 372.35; 4. Tanner, Sheridan, 338.60; 5. Holz, East, 322.0; 6. Frausto, Central, 292.95.
100 butterfly
Championship: 1. Brewer, South, 54.97; 2. Ikerd, South, 55.51; 3. M. Constantino, South, 57.48; 4. Waugh, Sheridan, 59.85; 5. Bush, Central, 1:01.57; 6. Hood, Central, 1:01.94.
Consolation: 7. Cunningham, Central, 1:01.52; 8. Wood, Sheridan, 1:05.45; 9. Allee, Sheridan, 1:10.57; 10. LaVallie, East, 1:10.79.
100 freestyle
Championship: 1. Anderson, Central, 51.72; 2. L. Constantino, South, 52.63; 3. Patten, Sheridan, 52.93; 4. Otto, Sheridan, 53.43; 5. Lemon, Sheridan, 53.81; 6. Thompson, Thunder Basin, 54.64.
Consolation: 7. Mayo, Sheridan, 53.62; 8. Pollick, Thunder Basin, 55.75; 9. Debruyne, Campbell County, 56.91; 10. Granat, Campbell County, 57.08; 11. Audley, East, 57.39; 12. Floyd, East, 59.17.
500 freestyle
Championship: 1. Doering, Central, 5:20.76; 2. Gaskins, Campbell County, 5:22.23; 3. Shosten, Sheridan, 5:26.55; 4. Smith, Thunder Basin, 5:37.15; 5. Thompson, Sheridan, 5:38.01; 6. Kincheloe, East, 5:41.10.
Consolation: 7. Reckling, Central, 5:49.45; 8. Feck, Sheridan, 6:04.57; 9. Johnson, South, 6:09.39; 10. Bronder, East, 6:21.47; 11. LaVallie, East, 6:32.13; 12. Mackey, South, 7:02.14.
200 freestyle relay
1. South (L. Constantino, M. Constantion, Brewer, Ikerd) 1:33.29; 2. Sheridan 1:35.99; 3. Central (Hood, Cline, Cunningham, Doering) 1:39.18; 4. East (Ruff, Audley, Floyd, Kincheloe) 1:43.49; 5. Thunder Basin DQ.
100 backstroke
Championship: 1. Pietsch, Central, 55.83; 2. Moore, South, 59.09; 3. Hood, Central, 1:01.83; 4. Cunningham, Central, 1:02.82; 5. Harper, Sheridan, 1:02.93; 6. Waugh, Sheridan, 1:05.30.
Consolation: 7. Carroll, Sheridan, 1:04.21; 8. Milne, Sheridan, 1:04.91; 9. Picard, Central, 1:05.29; 10. L. Wisdorf, East, 1:07.25; 11. Chambers, Thunder Basin, 1:09.89; 12. Tuckett, Thunder Basin, 1:11.02.
100 breaststroke
Championship: 1. Merrill, Central, 1:04.28; 2. Birge, Central, 1:04.38; 3. Runyan, Central, 1:08.78; 4. Ruff, East, 1:09.13; 5. Sinclair, Sheridan, 1:09.43; 6. Otto, Sheridan, 1:10.16.
Consolation: 7. Cline, Central, 1:10.62; 8. Steinhausen, South, 1:11.82; 9. Crouch, South, 1:12.81; 10. Szekula, Sheridan, 1:18.26; 11. Woods, East, 1:21.10; 12. Greene, Thunder Basin, DQ.
400 freestyle relay
1. South (Ikerd, Brewer, M. Constantino, L. Constantino) 3:25.58; 2. Central (Pietsch, Anderson, Bush, Merrill) 3:28.06; 3. Sheridan 3:38.25; 4. Thunder Basin 3:46.91; 5. Campbell County 3:51.16; 6. East (Kincheloe, Audley, Bronder, L. Wisdorf) 3:56.99.