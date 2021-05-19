CHEYENNE – Two bad holes in the fall helped Caden Jackson prepare for a standout spring.
The Cheyenne Central junior was 10-over-par through the first two holes of the Class 4A state tournament. Most golfers would have been ready to break their clubs, but Jackson found the situation comical. He decided to play the rest of the round free and easy, and carried that approach into the spring.
“I couldn’t help but laugh at the bad shots,” Jackson said. “I had to go through that experience to learn to be happy with how I play.”
Shaking off the bad shots kept them from snowballing. It also helped him win the individual title at the Eastern Wyoming Athletic Conference tournament Tuesday at Airport Golf Club.
Central also won the team title at 610, while Sheridan was second (626), and Cheyenne East took third (629).
Jackson carded a 3-over-par 73 in the final round and finished at 3-over 143 for the two-round tournament.
“I’ve been waiting at least a year-and-a-half to play as well as I have this spring,” Jackson said. “I didn’t have a lot of bad shots, but I recovered really well from the ones I did have. That’s all part of the mental game I’ve picked up since the fall.”
Jackson started his day on Hole No. 10 and was 1-under through five holes. He bogeyed the par-4 Hole No. 15 and the par-3 17th to make the turn at 1-over. The only blemish on his final nine was a double-bogey on the par-4 Hole No. 8.
“I hit almost every shot perfect the past two days, there were just a couple iffy ones,” Jackson said. “The misses were really small, and that helped. I also putted really well. I lipped so many putts that I feel like I shot a 65.”
East junior Eli Cole placed second in the individual race at 10-over 150.
“I have been putting and chipping pretty well all spring,” Cole said. “My driver wasn’t where I wanted it to be this week. I was pulling it pretty hard to the left instead of just firing it off the tee like I have all season.
“I was still able to pull off two pretty good rounds by making some good putts.”
Central also had Caden Cunningham and Alexander Miller split seventh at 155, while Ben Auer took ninth with 157.
East had Granston Webb take eighth (154) and McCoy Bush capture 10th (161).
Thunder Basin claimed the girls team title after a one-hole playoff with Sheridan. Bolts senior Maria Farnum edged Sheridan’s Samantha Spielman for the individual championship 161-162.
Central’s Reese Robinson finished eighth at 184, and teammate Barrett Georges was ninth (185).
PREP GOLF
EWAC TOURNAMENT
at Airport Golf Club – Par 70
GIRLS
Team Scores
1. Thunder Basin 502; 2. Sheridan 502; 3. Cheyenne Central 570.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Farnum, Thunder Basin, 161; 2. Spielman, Sheridan, 162; 3. Tramas, Thunder Basin, 165; 4. Wright, Sheridan, 169; 5. Jorgenson, Sheridan, 171; 6. Barstad, Thunder Basin, 176; 7. Laird, Sheridan, 177; 8. Robinson, Central, 184; 9. Georges, Central, 185; 10. Hammerquist, Campbell County, 186.
Other Central results: Lynette 201; Averill 238; Cobb WD.
Cheyenne South result: B. Guille 226.
BOYS
Team Scores
1. Cheyenne Central 610; 2. Sheridan 626; 3. Cheyenne East 629; 4. Thunder Basin 660; 5. Campbell County 672.
Top 10 Individuals
1. Jackson, Central, 143; 2. E. Cole, East 150; 3. James, Sheridan, 151; 4t. Owings, Sheridan; Praus, Thunder Basin, 153; 6. Webb, East, 154; 7t. Cunningham, Central; Miller, Central, 155; 9. Auer, Central, 157; 10. Bush, East, 161.
Other Central results: Wiltanger 170
Other East results: Weekly 164; Zitek 173.
Cheyenne South results: Fisher 190; Wakamatsu 218; Quinn 253.