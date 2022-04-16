CHEYENNE – Patience at the plate helped Cheyenne Central set the tone early Friday afternoon.
Behind 10 hits and five walks, the third-ranked Lady Indians scored 14 runs in the first inning. They carried that to a 27-2 conference victory over Cheyenne South. The game went 4½ innings because of a 15-run mercy rule.
“We had really good pitch selection in that first inning and did a good job of laying off pitches that we didn’t want to hit,” Central coach Carrie Barker said. “We drove the ball hard and didn’t have many at-bats that weren’t quality at-bats.”
Taylor Gebhart started the scoring for Central with a double to left field that scored Izzy Kelly, and Lauren Lucas sent another double that hit the center field fence to drive home another two runs. That was Lucas’ first double of the frame. Maddie Birt and Izzy Thomas hit back-to-back triples to extend the Indians’ lead to 8-0 before they pushed six more runners across home plate and held a 14-0 advantage entering the second.
“That’s a big thing we talk about at practice all of the time is starting off hot. I think that’s one of the major parts of the game. It’s such a mental game,” Lucas said. “One of our coaches always says, ‘It’s a game against the ball,’ so it’s just about getting started right so that if we have any errors, we have that to fall back on.”
Shayla Peterson got South on the board in the top of the second when she hit an infield single and eventually scored on a Brogan Allen wild pitch. However, that was the most offense the Lady Bison could muster until the fifth inning.
Unlike the first frame, South limited Central’s bats in the second and third, as Alyssa Albaugh surrendered just three hits over the two innings. A double from Ashley Bunch in the third stretched the Indians’ lead to 17-1.
“Alyssa gives us a little bit of a different look – a little more velocity and keeps hitters off-balance with a couple of different pitches,” South coach Curtis Quigley said. “So, all in all, we settled in, but we have a lot of learning that we have to take in to just keep getting better.”
The quality of at-bats returned for the Indians in the fourth frame. They connected on five hits and drew six walks to put together a 10-run inning before Allen ended the game early with a pair of strikeouts. It was Central’s seventh consecutive win.
Allen was 4-for-5 at the plate with five RBI, and Lucas and Bunch both went 3-for-4 with three RBI. Birt was 2-for-3 with five RBI and two triples.
Prior to Central’s winning streak, it dropped four consecutive games – two to Campbell County and two to Thunder Basin. Following a tough road trip at Laramie on Tuesday, the Indians will travel to Gillette for a doubleheader with both Campbell County and Thunder Basin.
“We started trusting each other more as a team (before our winning streak). We’re starting to feel more comfortable, we’re trusting our abilities and have some confidence in ourselves right now,” Barker said. “It’ll be a good week to see how we come and battle. We have quite a stretch of tough opponents in the next couple of weeks.”