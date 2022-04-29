CHEYENNE – Scoring opportunities were hard to come by Thursday night at Riske Field.
With limited opportunities, neither Campbell County nor Cheyenne Central could find the back of the net. The result was a 0-0 draw.
“We found things that are working for us, it’s our final third that we’re struggling with, and we’ll get there, it’s just a matter of time,” Central coach Kaylin Olivas said. “It’s just what we do in our final third that just has to continue to improve and continue to be worked on.
“They put in an effort tonight, they battled for the ball. I can’t fault them for the outcome … we just couldn’t come by a goal. We had chances, we just couldn’t come by it tonight.”
At the midway point of the first half, Central had just one shot while Campbell County had tallied three – including one on goal. Calie Mosely sent Central’s second shot of the match high in the 32nd when she stole a Camels pass and launched a shot from the left side of the field.
The Lady Indians (3-6-2 overall, 3-4-2 Class 4A East Conference) didn’t struggle to maintain possession in the first half, but they couldn’t find opportunities to get off clean shots.
Campbell County’s best scoring chance in the first half was in the final minute when Reilly Wilson had a straightaway free kick from 33 yards out, but Gracie Osterland made a play on the ball.
Aubry DeWine continued to apply some pressure on the Central defense to start the second half when she found herself get by its back line and had a one-on-one opportunity with Osterland, who met DeWine a few yards in front of the frame to make the stop.
“(The defense) played together as a unit. It was really nice to see and after watching film its something we’ve harped on,” Olivas said. “They were able to find our pockets and find our midfielders … we definitely improved tonight just being a unit.”
DeWine was in a similar position in the 67th before a Camels’ foul inside their own box negated the attempt. In the 75th minute, Sofia Etchpare had what was potentially Central’s most open look of the match after receiving a cross and running down the right side of the pitch all alone. However, she couldn’t get it past Camel goalkeeper Onna Castellanos.
Despite having the ball on its side of the midline for most of the overtime period, Campbell County (3-7-1, 2-5-1) still didn’t to have anything to show for it against the Central defense.
“We definitely covered for each other more on the back line and it made us more successful when we were connecting to the sides,” Central sophomore defender Ekena Little said. “We calmed down a little bit throughout the game. I think we were a little stressed at times, but we calmed down and everyone did what they needed to do.”
Erika Martinez almost broke the tie in the 97th for the Camels when she had a shot from the left side of the box bang off the bottom left post. The was the Camels’ fifth shot of the overtime period while they finished with 15 and six on goal. Central tallied eight shots and five on goal.
The Indians host Sheridan at 6 p.m. today.
“If we play the same way and we just focus on the final third we can win (today’s) game,” Little said. “We’ve struggled with that all season, but it’s gotten 10 times better.”
CAMPBELL CO. 0, CENTRAL 0, OT
Shots: CCO 15, CC 8. Shots on goal: CCO 6, CC 5. Saves: CCO 5 (Castellanos); CC 6 (Osterland).
Corner kicks: CCO 1, CC 4. Fouls: CCO 6, CC 4. Offsides: CCO 1, CC 1.