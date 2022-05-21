GILLETTE – Through the cold, the snow and the loser’s bracket, Cheyenne Central paved its way to the state championship game for the second year in a row.
Although the path taken this time around was different, the Lady Indians were on the same side of the outcome.
In Saturday morning’s Wyoming state championship game at the Energy Capital Sports Complex, Central fell 12-2 to Thunder Basin in a six-inning contest. The Indians would have needed to defeat the Bolts twice, since the Bolts had not lost a game yet in the double-elimination formatted tournament. Central defeated Campbell County in its first contest of the day to secure a spot in the title game, never trailing once in that contest. That momentum was hard to maintain, senior Drue Mirich said.
“It’s definitely a big change. You could feel that we were happy and excited and then to keep that keep going – knowing you have two more games – it’s hard to just to keep all of the momentum,” Mirich said. “Because that was a lot of energy in the first game.”
Thunder Basin started the contest by putting three runners on base before its first out. Two sacrifice fly balls and two RBI singles put the Bolts ahead 4-0 after the first frame. They plated three more runs in the bottom of the second when Jacy Piercy tallied her second and third RBIs of the game with a single and Macie Selfors scored on an error.
“Our momentum just kind of died when they started scoring, and it’s hard to pick back up from that when we were so drained,” Central sophomore Cameron Moyte said. “We can’t do that if we want to be a state championship team.”
Despite a pitching change in the third frame from the Bolts, Central still struggled to string together any hits. Taylor Gebhart singled to left field and was followed by Brogan Allen. Her hard-hit ground ball up the middle bounced off the top of pitcher Ella Partlow’s glove and into Selfors’ glove – who was playing shortstop – who turned the double play to end the top of the frame.
On the very next pitch, Landon Brown homered to left field, putting the Bolts ahead 8-0 before holding a 10-0 lead after the third.
“They were hitting it in gaps, and we just were not,” Moyte said. “Their infield was amazing. Their infield got a lot of balls that could have gone through, so just props to them.”
Mirich drove home Central’s two runs in the top of the fourth on a two-strike, two-out pitch when she singled to left field to score Potts and Moyte. But she was picked off at first base during the next at-bat, sending Central back out to the field.
The Bolts continued to place the ball in gaps for base hits. They had three singles in the bottom of the sixth inning, including an RBI single from Brown that found the left-center field gap which ended the game early because of the 10-run rule.
“They hit the ball well against Campbell yesterday and kept coming today,” Central coach Carrie Barker said. “They put the ball in play in places we weren’t always in. They hit the ball hard and definitely earned it.”
Central had just six hits in the contest: two from Mirich, two from Gebhart, and one each from Moyte and Lauren Lucas. Piercy was 4 for 4 with three RBI, and Brown was 2 for 4 with three RBI for the Bolts. Piercy also pitched four innings, allowing zero runs on three hits.
It was Central’s fifth game in just over a 24-hour span.
“We had this intense game against Campbell, and trying to get more adrenaline going and stay up after that is hard,” Barker said. “The girls played a lot of games this weekend, played well all weekend long. They never gave up, and they didn’t give up today either … I couldn’t be more proud of their season.”
THUNDER BASIN 12, CENTRAL 2
Cheyenne Central…….. 000 200 – 2 6 3
Thunder Basin…………. 433 002 – 12 11 1
Cheyenne Central pithing: Potts, Hinz (3), Allen (6) and Yocum and Birt. Thunder Basin pitching: Piercy, Partlow, and Kaul.
W: Piercy. L: Potts.
2B: Central 1 (Moyte); Thunder Basin 1 (Partlow). HR: Thunder Basin 1 (Brown).
Central 9 Campbell County 5
GILLETTE – Katie Hinz pitched a complete game, allowing seven hits and three earned runs to help Central defeat Campbell County 9-5 and clinch a spot in the championship game against Thunder Basin on Saturday morning.
The Indians took a 3-1 lead in the third inning behind back-to-back singles from Ashley Bunch and Lucas before the Camels tied it in the fourth. Central countered with six runs over the next three innings to build and maintain its lead.
Seven different players notched a hit and an RBI, while Moyte was 2 for 3 with two RBI. Allen was 2 for 3 with two runs and a home run. Jadeyn Snyder had two RBI for the Camels.