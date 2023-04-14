CHEYENNE — No. 3-ranked Cheyenne Central isn’t trying to use its possession-based offense as a defensive tactic.
That’s just a fringe benefit.
The Indians (7-0 overall, 5-0 Class 4A East Conference) held Laramie without a shot on goal until the 57th minute during a 2-0 victory Thursday evening at Riske Field.
“We always want to possess the ball for at least 60%, and we were at 62% in the first half,” first-year Central coach Dirk Dijkstal said. “I haven’t seen the second half statistics, but I bet we were really close to 60%. The boys played really well.
“We were really eager to get back out there because it’s been well more than a week since we played our last game, and they’ve been champing at the bit.”
The Plainsmen (2-2-1, 2-2-1) finished with a flourish, adding three shots on goal in the final eight minutes. That included one in the 79th minute that forced Central goalkeeper Leo Somerset to dive to his left to preserve the shutout.
“(Central) won the possession battle and showed real strong spells of possession,” Laramie coach Andy Pannell said. “It makes it hard to attack when Central has the ball the whole time. That’s something that’s a testament to how they’re playing right now.
“They did an excellent job in terms of possession and limiting our chances.”
Central took 14 shots overall, putting six of them on goal. Its first goal came in the 27th minute when Plainsmen goalkeeper Abe Bangoura dove to his left to make a save on a shot from Samuel Lucas Smith. The ball went off Bangoura’s fingers and off the right upright. The rebound went right to Logan Custis, who buried the shot.
“The diamond we have in the midfield is still working tremendously,” Custis said. “It’s creating a bunch of passing opportunities and always leaving the middle open. That space is allowing us to play right through the middle.
“We want to keep the stress off our keepers and make it a boring game for them, and that’s what we’ve been doing.”
Custis added his second goal of the night on a penalty kick in the 67th minute.
“Those were a couple of high-effort goals, and I’m really pleased with how the boys played,” Dijkstal said.
Shots: Laramie 6, Central 14. Shots on goal: Laramie 4, Central 6. Saves: Laramie 5 (Bangoura); Central 4 (Somerset). Corner kicks: Laramie 1, Central 4. Offsides: Laramie 0, Central 1. Fouls: Laramie 5, Central 9.
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.