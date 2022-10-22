CHEYENNE – No. 4-ranked Cheyenne Central surrendered a touchdown on Friday night’s opening drive.

It stiffened considerably after that.

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus