CHEYENNE – No. 4-ranked Cheyenne Central surrendered a touchdown on Friday night’s opening drive.
It stiffened considerably after that.
The offense also came alive to help the Indians run away with a 45-7 victory over Rock Springs at Riske Field.
“Watching (Rock Springs) on film, they’ve done that to everyone this year,” Central coach Mike Apodaca said. “They are really dynamic in their sets, and it takes you awhile to get adjusted to it. Once we settled down, we played really well and did a good job of running to the ball.
“We got two defensive scores, which were a great reward for the way they were playing.”
Rock Springs (3-6) struck first, opening the contest with a 13-play, 61-yard drive. Junior quarterback Michael Faigl kept the drive alive by fighting for a yard on fourth-and-1 from Central’s 19. Faigl had a 10-yard touchdown run called back by a hold at the line of scrimmage. He then shook off an inadvertent facemask as he was rolling to his left and found senior Kael Anderson over the middle for a 21-yard touchdown.
The Tigers finished with 247 yards of offense. Seventy-seven of those came on three plays in the second half. Central (6-3) entered the game ranked No. 2 in Class 4A in both total defense (261 yards per game) and scoring defense (15 points per game).
“(Rock Springs) came out and hit us, and we took a little while to respond. We can’t make that same mistake next week,” said senior lineman Auggie Lain, who recovered a fumble. “Once we got into our groove, our toughness shined through.
“… We’re skilled at every position on defense, and we all trust each other. The secondary trusts the pass rush, the pass rush trusts the secondary, and we all work together.”
As strong as Central looked defensively, it also caught a few breaks during the second half, with Rock Springs receivers dropping a pair of big gains. The Indians’ final touchdown of the night came when Faigl threw a screen pass to Brycen Coombs. Central linebacker Zecha King leveled Coombs just as the ball arrived. The ball ricocheted off Coombs, right into the waiting arms of Keagan Bartlett, who turned around and took it 30 yards for a touchdown.
That was Central’s second pick-six of the fourth quarter. Junior Chase Talich snared a pass along the right sideline, ran across the field and down the left sideline for a 35-yard touchdown and a 38-7 lead.
“Our guys played pretty well in the first half, but it got tough,” Rock Springs coach Mark Lenhardt said. “That’s a fast defense, and the first one that came down and challenged us with the blitz and man-to-man coverage.
“We just couldn’t shake them and get free. When we got free, we couldn’t finish it. It was kind of the perfect storm of a lot of things.”
Bartlett finished with 183 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. His first score came from 35 yards out after he dropped a low shotgun snap. Miles Porwoll blocked an oncoming defender to give Bartlett the space to get to the left sideline, where he had a caravan of blockers. Bartlett added a 3-yard touchdown run on the final play of the second quarter to give Central a 14-7 halftime lead.
The Indians opened the second half by capping a six-play, 71-yard drive with a 6-yard strike from Bartlett to Porwoll for a 21-7 lead.
“We were cleaner in the second half, and plays that were going for 5 yards in the first half started going for 10,” said Bartlett, who also completed 9 of 11 passes for 76 yards and two touchdowns. “When you eliminate the mistakes and play clean, it makes the game easier.”
The floodgates opened after that.
Junior Brock Pedersen made a 43-yard field goal on Central’s second drive of the second half. Jackson Whitworth also took a shovel pass 15 yards for a touchdown.
Central had 19 first downs on the night.
The Indians host Thunder Basin (5-4) to open the state playoffs. Central topped the Bolts 41-28 on Sept. 16 in Gillette.
CENTRAL 45, ROCK SPRINGS 7
Rock Springs…… 7 0 0 0 – 7
Cheyenne Central…… 7 7 10 21 – 45
SCORING SUMMARY
First Quarter
RS: Anderson 21 pass from Faigl (Rubich kick), 7:08.
CC: K. Bartlett 35 run (Pedersen kick), 0:36.
Second Quarter
CC: K. Bartlett 3 run (Pedersen kick), 0:40.
Third Quarter
CC: Porwoll 6 pass from K. Bartlett (Pedersen kick), 9:39.
CC: Pedersen 43 field goal, 4:24.
Fourth Quarter
CC: Whitworth 15 pass from K. Bartlett (Pedersen kick), 10:56.
CC: C. Talich 35 interception return (Pedersen kick), 9:54.
CC: K. Bartlett 30 interception return (Pedersen kick), 7:30.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Rock Springs: Thornhill 2-11, Coombs 13-95, Faigl 11-31, Okere 1-8, Butcher 2-5. Cheyenne Central: K. Bartlett 20-183, Counter 10-40, Prescott 3-42, King 1-6, Fernandez 1-3, Porwoll 2-(minus-1), Team 1-(minus-2).
Passing
Rock Springs: Faigl 14-25-2 97. Cheyenne Central: K. Bartlett 9-11-1 76.
Receiving
Rock Springs: Coombs 5-24, Anderson 1-21, Carlsen 3-14, Butcher 5-39. Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 2-15, Porwoll 1-6, Reisdorfer 1-2, Counter 1-22, C. Talich 2-16, Prescott 2-15.