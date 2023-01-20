James Brown and Noah Haggberg

Cheyenne Central junior James Brown (25) drives to the net against Cheyenne South junior Noah Haggberg (15) during a boys basketball game Thursday at Storey Gym.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne South played a relatively close first two quarters Thursday.

However, thanks to a dominant second half, the Indians were able to pull away and take the cross-town match up 75-46.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus