CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne South played a relatively close first two quarters Thursday.
However, thanks to a dominant second half, the Indians were able to pull away and take the cross-town match up 75-46.
“Offensively for the most part, I thought we were really good,” Central coach Jim Shaffer said. “…I was a little frustrated at half that we gave up some run-outs, but I thought we were a lot better with that in the second half.”
Despite the difference in the team’s records, Central had no issues getting up for this game. With the cross-town rivalries, there are bragging rights on the line and Central wanted to make sure they got theirs.
“Any of the in-town games, there is a little extra juice,” Central senior Jackson Whitworth said. “The student section is always jawing at each other, and there is a lot of noise in the gym. You just have to be able to control your emotions.”
After giving up the first basket of the game, Central caught fire and went on a 10-0 run to open up a 10-2 lead. But the Indians battled back, scoring seven of the next 11 points to cut the deficit to five midway through the opening frame. But Central countered once again, going on a 6-2 run to close out the first quarter with a nine-point lead.
Joe Sawyer took over the first quarter for the Indians. The junior scored nine of his 11 points in the opening frame, and found little resistance when making his way to the net.
After Sawyer took over the game in the first, classmate James Brown III took over the second. Brown notched eight of his team-high 16 points in that quarter alone.
Despite allowing 20 points in the second frame, South’s offense continued to show up and helped keep the game relatively close. It put up 14 points, but ended up heading into the half with a 40-25 deficit.
But when the second half rolled around, the teams went in completely opposite directions. South went ice cold from the field and scored just 11 points. Almost all of those points came from either Gabe Hernandez or Jonathan Strong, who combined for nine points in the frame.
Unlike in the first two quarters, however, Sawyer and Brown were not responsible for the damage caused. In fact, the two combined for just one point in third. Zack Witlanger controlled the paint against the Bison, putting up 11 of those 17 points to pace the Indians throughout the third.
With a commanding lead throughout most of the second half, the Indians threw things into cruise control and let their bench players finish out the contest.
Strong and Hernandez carried a lot of the offensive load for South, combining for 30 points.
South’s biggest problem was in its defensive lapses. Too often it allowed Central to get easy lanes to the basket or easy shots from the paint.
“They are tough to defend,” South coach Chad DeBruyn said. “I don’t know why we wanted to chase them all night, we had talked about getting them inline and going under.”
For Central, the game was a great sight to see. Over the last few games, it has been either Brown or Sawyer scoring in bunches. But with big contributions from Witlanger and Whitworth, as well as the rest of the bench throughout, the Indians seemed to have found a recipe to replace some of injured Chase Talich’s production.
“The more guys that can score, the better basketball team we are,” Shaffer said. “(Central had) a dominant scorer last year, and that was easy for teams to try to take that away. The more guys that you have that can score, the harder it is to guard.”
CENTRAL 75, SOUTH 46
Chey. Central.. 20 20 17 18 — 76
Chey. South... 11 14 9 12 — 46
Cheyenne Central: Mar. DeHoff 1, Tafoya 4, Whitworth 10, C. Brown 3, Shumway 2, Mas. DeHoff 0, Wiltanger 13, Bradley 2, Brown 16, Collier 7, Kaijanto 3.
Cheyenne South: Hernandez 15, Strong 15, Poutney 2 Haggberg 3, Hart 5, Parsons 0, Parsons 2, Weber 1, TEAM 3.