CHEYENNE – Guard Madisyn Baillie has been a big part of Cheyenne Central's success throughout the course of her career. Not only has she been a force on the court, she has also been one of the Indians’ key leaders.
On Saturday at Storey Gym, the senior delivered one more vintage performance. Baillie potted 15 points to help Central rout crosstown rival Cheyenne South 78-57.
“We passed the ball really well,” Baillie said. “This is exactly how I wanted to go out (against this South team).”
To start the game, however, sophomores Karson Tempel and Izzy Kelly helped set the tone for the Indians. The two combined for 34 points the previous night in a dramatic, come-from-behind win over Laramie and wasted no time getting to work in Saturday’s contest. Tempel scored eight of her team-high 20 points in the first quarter, while Kelly added six more.
“They play off each other and the rest of our team really well,” Central coach Glenn Kirkbride said. “Those two are fun to have on our team.”
South, meanwhile, struggled out of the gate. The Bison scored just eight points in the opening frame and committed nine turnovers.
Central started to distribute the ball around in the second quarter. Taylin Wade and Ella Gillam provided a big spark off the bench for the Indians, potting four and five points, respectively.
The second quarter did not fare much better for the Bison. They were outscored 21-12 in the frame and trailed 44-20 heading into halftime. The offense continued to struggle with turnovers but did manage to knock down some shots.
Entering the second half, South started to show some life. Jordynn Brennan led the charge for the Bison, posting six points to help South outscore Central 18-16 in the third frame, and 37-34 in the second half.
But because the deficit was 24 entering the third quarter, South was unable to make up any ground on Central. Baillie played her best quarter of the game for Central in the third, potting eight points and a handful of steals to make sure South was unable to spark any sort of comeback in the second half.
Despite big fourth quarters from Jaelynn Garcia and Bailey Williams, South was unable to gain any more traction in the game. Kirkbride unloaded his bench in the fourth quarter, and the Indians sealed the win.
Even though Central cruised to the win, Kirkbride was far from impressed with the way the team played. He said his team came out a little bit lethargic and did not play to the level he knew they were capable of. Part of this can be attributed to the emotional game from the night prior.
“In this conference we will take a win whenever we can get it,” he said. “We’ve got a big week next week, and we have a lot of work to do.
“It is hard to play as hard as we did (Friday night), have that emotional win and come back and play again the next day. That is something we really have to learn to do.”
Loss aside, South coach Brodie Epler had a lot of positives to take away from the game. For starters, Williams had a phenomenal game for the Bison. She posted a game-high 21 points, 11 of which came in the second half.
“That last half of the game, I knew where the ball was going,” Williams said. “I knew where I could leak out and get my points at.”
Epler has preached attitude, effort and execution to his team all season long and got all three on Saturday. Those three themes combined to help South score 57 points – the highest mark of the season to this point.
“The kids are handling (coaching and redirection) well,” Epler said. “They do a good job of being coachable.”
Both schools will be off until next Friday, when they close out their regular seasons. South will host Laramie next Friday night at home, while Central will return to Storey Gym to face off against Cheyenne East.
CENTRAL 78, SOUTH 57
Cheyenne Central…… 23 21 16 18 – 78
Cheyenne South…… 8 12 18 19 – 57
Cheyenne Central: Baillie 15, Mi. Gerig 4, Mc. Gerig 0, M. Kirkbride 3, Gillam 15, Schaffer 1, Schott 0, Brenchley 1, Wade 5, Kar. Tempel 20, Newton 2, Kelly 12.
Cheyenne South: Quist 6, Montgomery 4, Brennan 12, Morales-Simental 0, Ward 0, Smith 3, Williams 21, K. VanTassell 4, Garcia 8.