Ella Gillam and Maddie Morales-Simental

Cheyenne Central junior Ella Gillam (15) and Cheyenne South sophomore Maddie Morales-Simental (10) fight for possession of a rebound during a basketball game at Storey Gym in Cheyenne on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Guard Madisyn Baillie has been a big part of Cheyenne Central's success throughout the course of her career. Not only has she been a force on the court, she has also been one of the Indians’ key leaders.

On Saturday at Storey Gym, the senior delivered one more vintage performance. Baillie potted 15 points to help Central rout crosstown rival Cheyenne South 78-57.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus