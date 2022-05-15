CHEYENNE – Charlie Lewis has seen his fair share of action in goal for Cheyenne Central this season.
The freshman played well whenever he was thrust into the lineup because senior starter Jackson Cook suffered an injury.
Saturday afternoon’s third-place match of the Class 4A East Conference tournament was no different. Lewis turned away seven shots on goal to help the Indians grab a 1-0 victory over Thunder Basin.
The toughest of those saves came in the match’s sixth minute. Bolts senior Jorge Suarez struck a shot between four Central defenders near the top of the penalty area that sent Lewis to the ground as he made the initial save. He was able to bat away the rebound and keep Thunder Basin from stealing momentum early.
“I was a little nervous at the beginning of the match, but my teammates helped me through it and allowed me to play my game,” Lewis said. “My job is to keep the ball out of the goal, and I was scrambling and trying to do whatever I could to do that on that first shot.”
The match was every bit as even as the final score would indicate, as the teams exchanged chances between the penalty areas. The Bolts (6-9-2 overall) got 14 shots, including seven of goal. Central (10-5-2) put six of its 13 shots on frame.
The Indians, though, had the better of the scoring chances.
Sophomore Sammy Shumway appeared to give Central a 1-0 lead in the 16th when he caught up to a punt from Lewis, chested it to the turf after a high bounce and slipped a shot underneath Bolts goalkeeper Carl Gray, who was charging out to challenge.
However, the referees said Shumway’s left arm touched the ball as he was gaining control of it, and waved off his goal because of a handball.
In the 25th, freshman Justin Hendren won the ball along the right sideline, knifed through the Bolts defense and fired a shot from near the top of the penalty area before being fouled. Central’s low direct kick was stopped by traffic in the 18, keeping the score knotted 0-0.
The only goal in the match came off the right foot of Central sophomore Samuel Lucas Smith. Smith collected a pass from senior Christian Arbuckle, took a couple dribbles into space with a defender on his left hip and unleashed a shot that eluded Gray in the 77th minute.
“It was pretty textbook for me coming from the corner of the box,” Smith said. “The goalie got a hand on it, so I must have roped it in there pretty good.
“We were doing really well at possessing, but we couldn’t get that final pass to get it past the defense and get a good shot on goal. I’m glad we were able to get one.”
The Bolts didn’t go away quietly. They got a direct kick from near midfield in the 79th that Lewis punched away while jumping over a Thunder Basin forward.
“We were all tired. This was an exhausting weekend,” Central coach Tim Denisson said. “That had a lot to do with us being unable to keep possession for five or six passes and get something dangerous.
“We tried and tried and tried and got one to go. We’ve got a pretty deep group of guys and are bringing several guys off the bench who are productive.”
CENTRAL 1, THUNDER BASIN 0
Halftime: 0-0.
Goal: CC, S. Smith (Arbuckle), 77.
Shots: TB 14, CC 13. Shots on goal: TB 7, CC 6. Saves: TB 5 (Gray); CC 7 (Lewis).
Corner kicks: TB 4, CC 4. Offsides: TB 1, CC 0. Fouls: TB 14, CC 11. Yellow cards: TB 2 (Sessions, 38. Suarez, 79); CC 1 (John, 79).