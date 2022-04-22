CHEYENNE – Both Cheyenne Central and Cheyenne East left Okie Blanchard Stadium thinking they left goals on the field Thursday night.
There’s a lot of truth to that considering the second of their cross-town showdowns ended in a 1-1 overtime draw.
“We were having a hard time finding that last touch,” Central coach Tim Denisson said. “We had very promising opportunities, but there was a lot of traffic (in front of the goal). Maybe we needed one more touch vertically could have helped us find another guy or maybe a half foot of space.
“It was hard to lower your head, have time on the ball and hit the kind of shot you wanted. We had a couple very heroic and exciting drives up the field, but we couldn’t get one more.”
The Indians (5-3-1 overall, 4-2-1 Class 4A East Conference) outshot East 22-14 overall, including 14-8 on goal. Central took nine corner kicks to the Thunderbirds’ three.
“It was a tough, emotional match. We had some calls not go our way, and we should have taken that differently,” Indians sophomore Sammy Shumway said. “We needed to step back and play our game differently. We didn’t play our game, and that hurt.
“The goal provided us a little spark, but it was a battle all night.”
The first half was fairly even, but Central’s shots often hit a host of East defenders inside the penalty area.
“Central is so good at shooting from outside the box, so we tried to keep a lot of guys in front of them and make it hard for them to get the ball past the goalkeeper,” East’s Edwin Lopez said.
The Indians got on the scoreboard in the 52nd when junior fullback Ignatius John stole the ball from East senior Brian Mead and raced up the field. John slipped the ball through East’s defense to Shumway, who forced it past goalkeeper Connor Fisbeck to put Central up 1-0.
“It was a beautiful pass,” Shumway said.
East responded almost immediately.
Lopez struck a direct kick toward the goal from 35 yards out. Junior Brenden Bohlmann found the ball in a crowd and put it past Central keeper Jackson Cook to level the score 1-1 in the 54th.
“I saw everyone’s heads go down when Central scored its goal, but scoring that goal right after picked us back up,” Lopez said. “When people score on us, we have to keep pushing through. Things aren’t always going to go the way we want, but we have to keep going.”
Central had two more high-quality looks at goal during regulation. In the 66th, Roscoe Cone-LeBeaumont headed a crossing pass from Shumway toward the right upright. Fisbeck made the initial stop with his outstretched left hand before corralling the short rebound.
Sophomore Samuel Lucas Smith struck a hard, right-footed shot toward the goal off a pass from Logan Custis in the 70th, but Fisbeck also made that save.
East (2-5-1, 1-4-1) has been searching for consistency from its keepers throughout this spring. It used three different goalies during its’ April 15 loss to visiting Laramie. Fisbeck’s 13-save effort Thursday was his best outing of the season, T-Birds’ coach Ryan Cameron said.
“Some of the issue this year has been confidence and things not going his way,” Cameron said. “We’ve put more goalkeeper-specific training into our practices to help (Fisbeck) clean up some of the things that are correctable. He’s a fairly athletic kid, who makes some great saves but it’s sometimes the routine stuff that gets him.
“We’ve focused in on that. We need him to clean up the routine ones and maybe make a big save or two beyond that. (Fisbeck) did that in this match. He played great.”
CENTRAL 1, EAST 1, OT
Halftime: 0-0. Regulation: 1-1.
Goals: CC, Shumway (John), 52. CE, Br. Bohlmann (Lopez), 54.
Shots: CC 22, CE 14. Shots on goal: CC 14, CE 8. Saves: CC 7 (Cook); CE 13 (Fisbeck).
Corner kicks: CC 9, CE 3. Offsides: CC 4, CE 2. Fouls: CC 16, CE 8. Yellow cards: CC 4 (Cook, 50. John, 80. Patterson, 84. Ziemann, 100).