CHEYENNE — No. 5-ranked Cheyenne Central’s defense gave it a chance at beating third-ranked Thunder Basin on Friday night at Milt Riske Field.

The Indians held Class 4A’s most prolific offense at bay for three quarters — even when faced with defending a short field. However, Thunder Basin did just enough to beat Central and leave with a 20-0 victory.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on X at @jjohnke.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus