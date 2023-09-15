CHEYENNE — No. 5-ranked Cheyenne Central’s defense gave it a chance at beating third-ranked Thunder Basin on Friday night at Milt Riske Field.
The Indians held Class 4A’s most prolific offense at bay for three quarters — even when faced with defending a short field. However, Thunder Basin did just enough to beat Central and leave with a 20-0 victory.
“Our defense played pretty valiantly, considering we gave them short fields,” Indians coach Mike Apodaca said. “We just couldn’t get any traction offensively, and that’s kind of been the story the last couple weeks. We’re struggling to sustain drives or find an explosive play to get momentum.
“We’ve had some injuries, and are shuffling the lineup around to find the right pieces. These kids are great kids, they’re talented kids, and we have a lot of season to play. They’ll keep coming back and working hard.”
Central (1-3) forced the Bolts (3-1) to punt on their first drive, but Quinn Kalpin’s kick went out of bounds at the 1-yard line, pinning Central deep in its own territory. The Indians appeared unbothered and countered with a methodical 13-play drive that ate 9 minutes, 37 seconds off the clock.
That drive stalled on Central’s 36, but the Indians were given new life when Thunder Basin’s Cameron Pilcher was flagged for roughing senior Brock Pedersen.
Three plays later, Indians coach Mike Apodaca inserted sophomore Lane Clement at quarterback and moved senior Miles Porwoll to receiver. Central overcame a holding penalty to get to Thunder Basin’s 24.
Clement floated a pass into the end zone that allowed Bolts cornerback Iven Wold to step in front of Chase Talich and nab the interception. Clement also threw interceptions on Central’s next two drives.
Changing quarterbacks was intended to get Porwoll and his playmaking ability into space with the ball, Apodaca said.
“We thought we could utilize (Porwoll) on the edge,” the coach said. “When he was under center, he was struggling to get stuff inside the tackles. (Clement) has had a lot of great practices in front of him. We just weren’t able to help him enough. He’ll be a piece of the puzzle moving forward.”
Porwoll finished with 53 rushing yards. He completed the only pass he threw for eight yards. Senior Mason Counter gained 63 yards on 20 carries.
Thunder Basin got on the scoreboard with 10:52 remaining in the second quarter on a 34-yard field goal from Kalpin. The Bolts took over at Central’s 12-yard line after a Peyton Brown interception. Central’s Tate Berry sacked quarterback Alonso Aguilar for a five-yard loss on the first play. Aguilar threw consecutive incompletions before Kalpin was sent on for his field goal attempt.
The teams traded interceptions on their next two drives, with Central senior Mason DeHoff snatching a pick at the Indians’ 42.
Thunder Basin took a 10-0 lead into the halftime locker room after a pair of Central defenders collided as Landon Scalise caught a pass. Scalise took the ball 56 yards into the end zone for a touchdown.
P.J. Hatzenbuhler pushed the lead to 17-0 with an 11-yard touchdown run on the second play of the fourth quarter. Kalpin added a 21-yard field goal midway through the fourth for the final margin.
The Bolts entered the game averaging a 4A-best 427 yards per game. They were third in the state in scoring offense at 37.3 yards per contest.
The Indians held Thunder Basin to 246 yards of offense. However, Central gained just 173 yards of its own, and only got inside the Bolts’ 20-yard line once.
“The coaches prepared us for this and had us ready,” Berry said. “We were physical, but we got tired at the end. …. That’s a good team that knows how to pass the ball, and their quarterback was great. We wanted to pressure him and get him uncomfortable.
“We did that in the first half and got an interception. We just got tired. We did a pretty good job, but we also gave up a (56)-yarder for a touchdown. We can do better.”
Central hosts Laramie (0-4) at 6 p.m. Friday at Riske Field.
THUNDER BASIN 20, CENTRAL 0
Thunder Basin…… 0 10 0 10 — 20
Cheyenne Central…… 0 0 0 0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
Second Quarter
TB: Kalpin 34 field goal, 10:52.
TB: Scalise 56 pass from Aguilar (Kalpin kick), 1:42.
Fourth Quarter
TB: Hatzenbuhler 11 run (Kalpin kick), 11:50.
TB: Kalpin 21 field goal, 7:10.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
Thunder Basin: Scalise 1-(minus-2), Hatzenbuhler 18-81, Aguilar 4-11, Rose 3-24. Cheyenne Central: Porwoll 11-53, Counter 20-63, Brown 3-18, Clement 1-4, Mar. DeHoff 1-0.
Passing
Thunder Basin: Aguilar 10-21-1 132. Cheyenne Central: Porwoll 1-1-0 8, Clement 8-19-3 27.
Receiving
Thunder Basin: Scalise 5-95, Catlin 1-16, Hatzenbuhler 2-15, Avila 2-6. Cheyenne Central: C. Talich 3-17, Mas. DeHoff 1-(minus-1), Porwoll 5-19.
