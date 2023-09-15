CHEYENNE — Jessica Bratton-Vega knew her Cheyenne Central volleyball team was going to have its hands full with Cheyenne South on Thursday night.
The coach impressed that message on her players any time she could throughout the week. Bratton-Vega was right.
South gave the Indians everything thing could handle and refused to go away quietly during Central’s 25-13, 25-18, 25-21 victory at the Central Fieldhouse.
“We knew South was going to give it all it had, because that’s what they do every time they take the court in practice and in games,” Bratton-Vega said. “We had to control the ball better. When we get good passes, good things happen because we have three along the net who are pretty big threats.
“That’s not something we’ve had for the past couple years, but, this year, we’ve got it.”
The Indians (6-8 overall, 1-0 Class 4A Southeast District) closed the first set on an 18-4 run for a 25-13 victory.
“We’re not used to playing at the pace South does, and their off-speed balls kind of got to us,” senior Ella Gillam said. “We had to get used to it and start getting balls down. We knew they were scrappy, and we knew what was coming, and we just had to do our thing.”
Central had its hands full in the second set. The Indians took an 8-2 lead before South (2-14, 0-2) countered with a 9-2 run to take an 11-10 lead. The teams were tied three more times in the set before Central took a 14-13 lead on a Bison hitting error.
South trimmed the advantage to one point twice more, including 18-17 after a deep kill that landed near the end line by sophomore Makayla McLaury.
The Indians closed with a 7-1 spurt to take the set 25-18 and go up 2-0 in the match.
“The girls played really well, and you can see they’re definitely trying to work on the things we’re working on in practice,” first-year South coach Kiarra Johnson said. “We’re a work in progress, but, overall, they really took it, ran with it and did really well. We can only go up from here.”
The third set started out every bit as close as the first two, with the Bison cutting Central’s lead to 7-6 on a setter dump early. The Indians rattled off an 8-0 run to take control of the set — or so they thought.
South fell behind 23-14 after a kill from Central junior Izzy Kelly. The Bison reeled off a 7-1 run and cut the Indians’ advantage to 24-21 when Vanessa Gonzalez was blocked wide. A hitting error into the net ended the match.
Johnson liked that her team not only fought back despite being so close to match point. She liked the way her club continued to go on the offensive, despite the fact they were tenuously close to the end.
“We stayed aggressive toward the very end,” Johnson said. “That’s something I’ve really been trying to reinforce with the girls. You can’t be scared and stop playing when the score is like that. They were still swinging at the ball and serving aggressively.”
Central senior Sarah Kostelecky and junior Allie Twamley both dished out 10 assists. Senior Brooklynn Sullivan posted 10 kills to go with 10 digs. Senior libero Aubrey Trujillo also finished with 10 digs.
Statistics for South were not available Thursday night.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters