CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central kept its state tournament hopes alive Friday. Doing it was anything but easy.
The Lady Indians led Cheyenne South by 15 points with 3 minutes, 45 seconds remaining and held on for a 64-58 victory at the Class 4A East Conference tournament at Storey Gym.
Central (7-16 overall) will try to earn a state tournament bid when it plays another elimination game at 9 a.m. Saturday. South (0-22) had its season come to an end.
The Bison went down fighting. They outscored Central 13-3 over a three-minute stretch to cut the lead to 63-58 with 43 seconds remaining. Junior Bailey Williams made a deep 3-pointer from the right wing to cap the run.
“South deserves a ton of credit. It would have been easy for them to give up when they were down 20, but they never did,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. “That’s a credit to those kids and coach (Brodie) Epler. They started making shots they weren’t making early and a couple of them were from way deep.
“South kept plugging away and really made us work for it.”
The Indians' transition offense was stuck in neutral during a loss to Sheridan to open the tournament Thursday. They had no such troubles against South.
Central frequently turned turnovers into points, and also was able to get out and run after snaring rebounds.
“That’s the way we’ve tried to play all season, because we’re a pretty small, but fast and quick team,” said Central sophomore Mia Gerig, who finished with 13 points and five assists. “Because we’re small compared to other teams, we have to get out and run and get down the floor quickly.
“Knowing we didn’t play the way we wanted to (Thursday) motivated us to come out here and make sure we did those things. We really wanted to win.”
The game was close early, with Central leading 12-9 after the first quarter. It used a 22-5 surge to take control of the contest during the second quarter. The Indians led 34-20 at halftime.
They continued to pad that lead, and held a 53-31 advantage with 1:28 to play in the third. Central went into the final frame with a 53-33 lead.
“We just made baskets,” first-year South coach Brodie Epler said. “We didn’t necessarily do anything different when we made our run and got back into it. Kids just started making baskets. Making baskets energizes kids.
“When you’re energized, you get hands on balls, get deflections, get steals, get more rebounds and all those things lead to more points.”
A 3-pointer from junior guard Janiah Wright sparked South’s late surge. She finished with a game-high 20 points, with 11 of those coming in the fourth. Wright also assisted on Jordynn Brennan’s bucket that cut Central’s lead to 61-55 with 1:34 remaining.
“Our kids didn’t give up. They showed a lot of fight,” Epler said. “Our message all year long was about attitude and effort. We even put it on T-shirts.
“Our kids kept the right attitude and gave so much effort throughout this game.”
Wright also snared six steals and four rebounds for the Bison. Brennan had a team-best eight rebounds. Sophomore Amya Smith added 15 points.
Junior Madisyn Baillie paced Central with 14 points, and she also grabbed five steals. Junior Morgan Kirkbride chipped in with 10 points. Nine different players scored for the Indians. Five of those scored at least five points.
“I told our kids we were going to do well in this tournament because of sleep and being deep,” Glen Kirkbride said. “We didn’t have to travel, we can sleep in our own beds, and we’re deep enough we can get contributions from everybody. We got just what we were looking for.”
CENTRAL 64, SOUTH 58
Cheyenne Central…… 12 22 19 11 – 64
Cheyenne South…… 9 11 13 25 – 58
Cheyenne Central: D. Mirich 0, Baillie 14, Gerig 13, M. Kirkbride 10, Gillam 0, Cowley 5, Clements 1, Kam. Tempel 4, Wade 0, Kar. Tempel 4, Kelly 6, B. Allen 7.
Cheyenne South: Ramirez 6, Wright 20, Montgomery 0, Brennan 7, Taylor 0, Smith 15, Williams 8, K. VanTassell 2, Garcia 0.