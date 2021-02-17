LARAMIE – Not a whole lot came easy for either team when the Laramie and the Cheyenne Central girls started the first game of the girls and boys basketball doubleheader Tuesday night at Plainsmen Gym.
The biggest offensive flurry in the game came in the final 3 minutes of the Class 4A Southeast Quadrant game that tilted toward Central in the end with a final score of 41-38.
It was back and forth with neither team leading by more than two points when Central senior Baylee Delbridge tied it at 36 with an inside bucket. Laramie sophomore Ruby Dorrell found a cutting senior Kayla Vasquez for a layup and a 38-36 Laramie (6-8 overall, 0-2 Class 4A Southeast) lead. Delbridge then made two more free throws with 51 seconds left to even the game.
Laramie senior Kylee Cox was called for an illegal screen on the next possession, and Delbridge took advantage to hit a fadeaway 3-pointer for the 41-38 lead with 26 seconds on the clock.
Cox – who has hit a couple of big 3s for the win or tie in the closing seconds the past couple of weeks – missed an attempt with her toe on the line. After a Lady Plainsmen timeout with 9.5 seconds on the clock, Cox’s contested 3-pointer from the top of the arc hit off the front iron.
“It was an amazing game,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. “It’s a very tough place for us to play. (Laramie) had a game plan and made us play their way.
“… In the second half defensively, our kids really stepped up and did what we needed them to do.”
Both team clamped down defensively from the start with Laramie leading 22-16 at the half.
“Our defensive effort was fantastic,” Laramie coach Nick Darling said. “Holding anyone to 41 points was a good deal. We just didn’t execute enough together on the offensive side. I was very proud of the way our girls played with effort and intensity on defense.”
Delbridge scored 11 of her 20 game-high points in the fourth quarter. She was also 8-of-8 from the free-throw line to keep Central (9-5, 2-1) close throughout. Senior Kaiya Brant and sophomore Madisyn Baillie had seven and five points, respectively.
Vasquez led Laramie with 12 points and Cox netted nine. Freshman Addison Forry chipped in seven points for the Lady Plainsmen.
CENTRAL 41, LARAMIE 38
Cheyenne Central....................... 5 11 8 17 – 41
Laramie…...….............................. 8 14 3 13 – 38
Cheyenne Central: C. Fraley 1, Baillie 5, Gerig 6, Basart 2, Brant 7, Delbridge 20
Laramie: Adair 2, Meyen 2, Vasquez 12, Giron 2, Forry 7, Cox 9, Dorrell 4