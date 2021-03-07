CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls struggled with fouls during the first half of Saturday morning’s Class 4A East Regional third-place game.
That didn’t keep the Lady Indians from ratcheting up the full-court defensive pressure midway through the second quarter.
Increased pressure forced Sheridan into turnover after turnover and helped Central turn the tide for a 53-39 victory at Storey Gym.
“We really weren’t worried about fouling because we really needed to do something to get us going,” Indians senior guard Kelsey Basart said. “We work hard in practice on playing tough defense without reaching in because the refs are going to call that a foul every time.
“In the third quarter, we were able to put a lot of pressure on them and force a lot of turnovers. We executed our defense really well.”
Central (11-9) will be the East’s No. 3 seed when the state tournament opens Friday in Casper. It faces West No. 2 Green River at 9 a.m. at Casper College’s “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gym.
The game was tied six times over the first 15 minutes of game action, but the Indians used a 10-2 run to pull ahead 19-15. Sheridan got a 3-pointer from Alli Ligocki in the waning seconds of the second quarter to go into the locker room down 19-18.
The Lady Broncs (7-13) never got any closer than that because Central opened the second half on a 16-0 run. That outburst included four 3-pointers.
Continued full-court pressure forced the Broncs into turnovers and the Indians capitalized on the added possessions. They also grabbed offensive rebounds when they weren’t making shots, giving themselves second – and sometimes third – chances to score.
“Sheridan has made us play tentative both times we’ve played them,” Central coach Glen Kirkbride said. “We were kind of standing around and not being assertive. Our defensive pressure really got things moving for us.
“We forced (Sheridan) into doing things faster than they wanted to do them.”
Annie Mitzel snapped Sheridan’s scoring drought with a free throw that cut the lead to 35-19 with 4 minutes remaining in the third. The Broncs scored just three points in the frame.
Central forced two 10-second backcourt violations. The second came late in its big second-half run, and elicited a celebration from the bench comparable to a 3-pointer late in a close game.
“When that happened, everyone was really excited,” said Basart, who scored 13 of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter. “We were forcing turnovers, making baskets and playing with the kind of energy we need every game.”
Senior guard Baylee Delbridge – Central’s leading scorer – finished with 12 points, but had just four at halftime as the Broncs built their defensive game plan around stopping her.
Being able to secure a lopsided win despite an opponent scheming to limit Delbridge was a positive for the Indians.
“We’ve talked a lot about how teams are going to try to stop (Delbridge),” Kirkbride said. “She is a very good basketball player. We have to find open spots and get other players going. We were able to do that.”
Sheridan was paced by Gillian Mitzel’s 10 points.
CENTRAL 53, SHERIDAN 39
Cheyenne Central………………… 7 12 20 14 – 53
Sheridan………………………….. 10 8 3 18 – 39
Cheyenne Central: D. Mirich 0, C. Fraley 2, Baillie 5, Gerig 4, Basart 18, M. Kirkbride 0, Cowley 7, Brant 5, Sallee 0, Delbridge 12, Allen 0.
Sheridan: G. Mitzel 10, Bilyeu 1, Spielman 2, A. Mitzel 8, Larsen 8, Stutte 2, Williams 2, Ligocki 5.