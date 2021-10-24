CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Central girls finished first in four events and second in five others to capture the team title at the Class 4A East Conference swimming and diving meet Saturday morning at the Cheyenne South Natatorium.
“Conference is always a tough meet to watch because we’re usually pretty broken down from training and don’t get many (state) qualifiers,” second-year Indians coach Josh Bott said. “Overall, our finals were pretty good, and better than our prelims.”
Senior Kira Brownell won both the 50-yard freestyle and 100 backstroke. She touched the wall in 24.48 seconds in the 50 free and 59.32 in the 100 back.
“I didn’t go the fastest I have all season, but my times were really consistent,” Brownell said. “That’s a really good thing to see right before state. I have been pretty broken down because of training, but I’m really excited for our taper and for state.”
Brownell joined senior Abby Allen and sophomores Izzy DeLay and Emily Meares on the winning 200 medley relay team (1 minute, 54.75 seconds).
Central’s other event win came from junior Brinkley Lewis in 1-meter springboard diving. She entered the finals first after eight dives. She finished with 415.75 points.
“The focus right now is her list, and locking in where we’re going to put each dive at state and being consistent with them,” Central diving coach Talan Premer said. “We want to be consistent dive after dive and only make minor tweaks. She’s done all the work. Now, we just have to let it ride.”
DeLay placed second in both the 200 individual medley (2:18.60) and the 100 breaststroke (1:10.19). She was third heading into the final 50 yards of the race, but had narrowed the gap considerably by the final 25. Sheridan junior Olivia Dannhaus edged DeLay for the win by 11 hundredths of a second (1:10.08).
“The breaststroke is a really tight competition between three girls right now, and it’s going to come down to who finishes the race stronger,” Bott said. “(DeLay) has great walls and great underwater work. She has that in her corner right now.”
Meares was second in the 100 butterfly (1:04.20) and fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:29.33).
Brownell, Meares and DeLay joined senior Taylor Gebhart on the runner-up 400 free relay squad (3:48.67). Allen, juniors Lilly Leman and Kyla Jackson and senior Katie Clarke took second in the 200 freestyle relay (1:49.66).
The Indians finished with 326 team points, while runner-up Campbell County had 275. Cheyenne East captured fourth in the team standings with 143 points, while Cheyenne South was fifth with 142.
East senior Jeorgia Yates placed fourth in diving (327.20 points). Sophomore Sydni Sawyer placed second in the 500 free (5:41.98) and fourth in the 200 individual medley (2:20.52).
“I swam pretty good for being tire and sore. I tried my best and had good competition, which made it fun,” Sawyer said.
South senior Ellie Brewer set school records with her winning times in the 100 and 200 freestyles. She finished the 100 free in 55.82 seconds, and broke her own 200 free record in 2:01.94. The 100 free mark was the Bison’s longest-standing school record.
“This was the first time I’ve felt good in (the 200) the whole year, so it was nice to come out here and get that record,” Brewer said. “I took that 200 out fast and didn’t run out of steam in the third 50. I put it all on the line and knew my training would bring it back on the last 50.
“I’ve been close in the 100 since last season, so getting that out of the way gives me a lot of confidence.”
The 4A state meet starts Nov. 5 in Gillette.
GIRLS SWIMMING
CLASS 4A EAST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS
at Cheyenne South Natatorium
Team Scores
1. Cheyenne Central 326; 2. Campbell County 275; 3. Sheridan 225; 4. Cheyenne East 143; 5. Cheyenne South 142; 6. Thunder Basin 111.
Individual Championships
All distances in yards
200 medley relay: 1. Central (Brownell, DeLay, Meares, Allen) 1:54.75; 2. Sheridan 2:02.22; 3. South (Fisher, Robért, Brown, Brewer) 2:05.72; 4. East (Jackson, Dobler, Tucker, Neider) 2:14.83.
200 freestyle: 1. Brewer, South, 2:01.94; 2. Gallion, Campbell County, 2:04.51; 3. Dannhaus, Sheridan, 2:05.09; 4. Gebhart, Central, 2:08.27; 5. Zach, Thunder Basin, 2:09.47; 6. Creary, Campbell County, 2:20.48.
200 individual medley: 1. Christensen, Campbell County, 2:14.69; 2. DeLay, Central, 2:18.60; 3. Rehard, Campbell County, 2:20.30; 4. Sawyer, East, 2:20.52; 5. Meares, Central, 2:29.33; 6. Lehmkuler, Central, 2:29.35.
50 freestyle: 1. Brownell, Central, 24.48; 2. Creary, Campbell County, 26.30; 3. Allen, Central, 26.72; 4. Morgan, Sheridan, 27.09; 5. Pfaff, Campbell County, 27.34; 6. Waltson, Sheridan, 27.65.
1-meter diving: 1. Lewis, Central, 415.75; 2. Moseley, Sheridan, 395.90; 3. Walton, Sheridan, 358.10; 4. Yates, East, 327.20; 5. Greene, Thunder Basin, 326.70; 6. Cope, Thunder Basin, 325.20.
100 butterfly: 1. Christensen, Campbell County, 59.09; 2. Meares, Central, 1:04.20; 3. Morgan, Sheridan, 1:05.42; 4. Creary, Campbell County, 1:05.50; 5. Whitesell, Central, 1:08.49; 6. Brown, South, 1:11.73.
100 freestyle: 1. Brewer, South, 55.82; 2. Granat, Campbell County, 56.50; 3. Zach, Thunder Basin, 57.25; 4. Pfaff, Campbell County, 59.31; 5. Drube, Campbell County, 1:00.17; 6. Leman, Central, 1:01.71.
500 freestyle: 1. Gallion, Campbell County, 5:33.96; 2. Sawyer, East, 5:41.98; 3. Walter, Thunder Basin, 5:45.22; 4. Gebhart, Central, 5:46.73; 5. Lehmkuler, Central, 5:48.12; 6. Horst, Central, 5:59.08.
200 freestyle relay: 1. Campbell County 1:47.22; 2. Central (Allen, Leman, Jackson, Clarke) 1:49.66; 3. Sheridan 1:51.50; 4. East (Bolinger, Smock, Bailey, Sawyer) 1:51.95; 5. Thunder Basin 1:52.00; 6. South (Fisher, Henderson, Fardella, Koslosky) 1:57.23.
100 backstroke: 1. Brownell, Central, 59.32; 2. Granat, Campbell County, 1:03.81; 3. Walter, Thunder Basin, 1:07.43; 4. Hancock, Sheridan, 1:09.70; 5. Prince, Central, 1:10.87; 6. Fisher, South, 1:11.97.
100 breaststroke: 1. Dannhaus, Sheridan, 1:10.08; 2. DeLay, Central, 1:10.19; 3. Rehard, Campbell County, 1:11.47; 4. Drube, Campbell County, 1:15.74; 5. Whitesell, Central, 1:16.15; 6. Bailey, East, 1:17.06.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Campbell 3:46.73; 2. Central (Brownell, Gebhart, Meares, DeLay) 3:48.67; 3. Sheridan 4:08.63; 4. East (Bolinger, Smock, Bailey, Sawyer) 4:09.62; 5. South (Brewer, Brown, Koslosky, Robért) 4:11.23.