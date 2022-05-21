CASPER – The Cheyenne Central girls are making a habit of winning team championships at the Wyoming Class 4A state track and field meet.
Not just because Saturday’s title marked the Lady Indians’ fourth consecutive team win, but because of the way they’ve claimed the past two.
Central had just one individual or relay championship over this year’s three-day meet. It had no individual or relay wins in 2021.
The past two crowns have truly been team titles won through depth.
“We had a really good team last year, but everyone stepped up just a little bit more this year,” senior Kaya Pillivant said. “We had some freshmen who came in and really helped put us over the edge. We also had some girls who missed out on all-state last year get all-state this year.
“We were a lot healthier as a team, we had a lot of depth in some events, and we did just enough as a team to win.”
Pillivant placed third in the 1,600-meter run Saturday afternoon. She was just shy of two seconds behind teammate Sydney Morrell, who placed second in 5 minutes, 13.68 seconds.
Morrell claimed Central’s only gold medal of the meet, winning the 3,200 in cold and wet conditions Thursday afternoon. On Saturday, Morrell also placed third in the 400-meter dash (59 seconds).
The Indians finished with 112 team points, while runner-up Kelly Walsh had 96.
Senior Katie Thomson started the day by placing second in triple jump with a mark of 36 feet, 4 inches on her second attempt of the preliminaries. Freshman Karson Tempel took fourth in triple jump (35-4¼) and the 400 (59.64).
“I felt like I was running faster down the runway than I had earlier this season, and that really helped,” said Thomson, who also was eighth in the 100 hurdles. “We tapered for this meet, so I felt really fresh. Speed helps a lot in triple jump, and my phases were pretty close to where they needed to be.”
Central also got a runner-up finish from junior pole vaulter Brinkley Lewis. Like Thomson, Lewis thought she could have performed better, but she was happy with how she fared after switching to a stiffer pole.
“I’ve been working on confidence with those bigger poles, and I’ve been doing pretty good with that,” said Lewis, who cleared 10 feet, 6 inches. “I had to move to stiffer poles because the others were too squishy and too soft.
“I was better about trusting the pole and that my coaches were going to get me where I needed to be.”
Junior Madisyn Baillie also added to the team total by placing third in the 100-meter hurdles (15.65) and fifth in the 300 hurdles (46.89).
The Central boys finished second in the team standings with 99.5 points. Sheridan won the boys title with 134.5.
Senior Tristan Knueppel won his second individual title of the weekend when he crossed the finish line first in the 1,600 with a Best of the Best time of 4:21.08. Classmate Jacob Frentheway placed third (4:24.77). Both Indians were running near the front of the pack for the majority of the race, letting Rock Springs’ Charles Fossey set the pace. They moved to the front on the last lap, and Knueppel won by nearly two seconds.
“The pace was going to be fast either way, so I wanted to sit back and save my legs a little bit,” Knueppel said. “With about 300 meters left, I thought, ‘This is right where you wanted to be, now it’s time to take it home.’”
Junior Richard Prescott placed third in the 300 hurdles (40.06) and fifth in the 110 hurdles (15.26). The 4x400 relay team of Jacob Silvis, Dylan Teasley, Fisher Brown and Kain Urdialles closed the meet with a third-place time of 3:28.98. Teasley also took sixth in the 400 (51.02).
East sophomore Taliah Morris defended her long jump state title Friday. On Saturday, she came up just short of defending her 100-meter dash crown. Campbell County’s Sydalee Brown won the event in 12.16 seconds, while Morris crossed the line in 12.23.
Morris held the lead for much of the race, but a hitch in her stride threw her off and allowed Brown to pull ahead down the stretch.
“The first 75 was great, but my hips went weird, and I lost my form and lost speed,” Morris said. “I almost stumbled and caught myself and kept going. I was running, bent over a little and just couldn’t get upright. I can’t explain it, and couldn’t recover from it.
“You win some and you lose some. If I had to lose, I’m glad it was (Brown) that won.”
East’s boys were eighth, while the Lady Thunderbirds placed ninth. Marik Cummings captured third in both the 100 (10.93) and 200 (22.15) for East. Senior Ian Garcia finished sixth in both of those events.
The Pine Bluffs girls finished fourth in Class 2A. Shot put added the most points to the Lady Hornets’ team total Saturday. Senior Monse Serrano placed fourth (105 feet, 4 inches), while freshman Jessica Hoffman was fifth (101-6). Sophomore Emily Haas also made the podium, placing eighth (89-0).
The Pine Bluffs boys took fifth. Senior Carson Rabou cleared 11-6 to place third in pole vault, while junior Dalton Schaefer was fifth (10-6). Rabou also took fourth in the 110 hurdles (16.48). Junior Stu Lerwick had a mark of 41-4½ to take third in triple jump, while senior Reed Thompson was fourth (41-4).
Burns senior Emma Gonzalez added to her medal haul with a third-place effort in the Class 3A 1,600 (5:21.76). Junior Cody Hape placed third in the 400 (50.34), and helped the Broncs 4x400 relay team also take third (3:29.53). Hape was joined on that quartet by seniors Jackson Kirkbride and Spencer Smith and junior Cody Piasecki.
Wyoming Class 4A State Track and Field Championships
Harry Geldien Stadium, Casper
Saturday Finals
Boys Team Scores
1. Sheridan 134.5, 2. Cheyenne Central 99.5, 3. Natrona County 85, 4. Evanston 61, 5. Cody 50.5, 6. Kelly Walsh 50, 7. Thunder Basin 42.5, 8. Cheyenne East 40.5, 9. Rock Springs 34, 10. Jackson Hole 27, 11. Laramie 23, 12. Campbell County 22, 13. Star Valley, 17, 14. Green River 11.5, 15. Riverton 3.
Boys Event Results
100 meters: 1. McComb, Sheridan, 10.68; 2. Talich, Cody, 10.90; 3. Cummings, East, 10.93; 4. Kaszas, Sheridan, 10.94; 5. Hutchinson, Evanston, 10.97; 6. Ian Garcia, East, 11.11; 7. Gifford, Natrona, 11.17; 8. Baustert, Cody, 11.32.
200 meters: 1. McComb, Sheridan, 21.88; 2. Talich, Cody, 22.07; 3. Cummings, East, 22.15; 4. Kaszas, Sheridan, 22.35; 5. Hutchinson, Evanston, 22.40; 6. Garcia, East, 22.62; 7. Guevara, East, 22.79; 8. Watkins, Riverton, 22.94.
400 meters: 1. Haliburton, Thunder Basin, 49.01; 2. LaFromboise, Thunder Basin, 49.87; 3. Hutchinson, Evanston, 50.19; 4. Skorcz, Rock Springs, 50.53; 5. McCrea, Laramie, 50.76; 6. Teasley, Central, 51.02; 7. Schalbs, East, 51.14; 8. Crowley, Riverton, 52.77.
1,600 meters: 1. Knueppel, Central, 4:21.08; 2. Wheeler, Jackson Hole, 4:22.86; 3. Frentheway, 4:24.77; 4. Dutcher, Natrona, 4:24.89; 5. Akers, Sheridan, 4:25.83; 6. Fossey, Rock Springs, 4:26.20; 7. Hunting, Star Valley, 4:28.98; 8. Charest, Sheridan, 4:32.59.
110 hurdles: 1. Weickum, Natrona, 14.68; 2. Quintero, Evanston, 14.69; 3. Roberts, Green River, 15.06; 4. Ortberg, Kelly Walsh, 15.24; 5. Prescott, Central, 15.26; 6. Mansheim, Thunder Basin, 15.27; 7. Lujan, Thunder Basin, 15.62; 8. Barker, Evanston, 15.79.
300 hurdles: 1. Quintero, Evanston, 38.89; 2. McComb, Sheridan, 39.44; 3. Prescott, Central, 40.06; 4. Arnold, Cody, 40.69; 5. Cantrell, Natrona, 41.28; 6. Berrentini, Sheridan, 42.52; 7. Nicholls, Kelly Walsh, 42.56.
4x400 relay: 1. Thunder Basin, 3:25.41; 2. Sheridan, 3:26.40; 3. Central (Silvis, Teasley, Brown, Urdialles), 3:28.98; 4. Evanston, 3:29.08; 5. Natrona, 3:29.34; 6. Laramie (Meyer, McKinney, Burns, McCrea), 3:29.56; 7. East (Oedekoven, Ruff, Schlabs, Culver), 3:30.62; 8. Rock Springs, 3:31.40.
High jump: 1. Lee, Natrona, 6-8; 2. Porter, Cody, 6-6; 3. Chubb, Rock Springs, 6-4; 4. Barker, Evanston, 6-2; 5. Pitter, Campbell County, 6-2; 6. (tie) Roberts, Green River, LaFromboise, Thunder Basin, 6-0; 8. (tie) Dierks, East, and Taylor-Byrd, Central, 6-0.
Shot put: 1. Burkett, Kelly Walsh, 65-10¼; 2. Tanner, Sheridan, 61-10; 3. Vernon, Evanston, 53-9; 4. Santistevan, Natrona, 53-2; 5. Holwell, Sheridan, 52-6; 6. Carlsen, Rock Springs, 48-10½; 7. Lain, Central, 48-6½; 8. Stevens, Campbell County, 48-¼.
Girls Team Scores
1. Cheyenne Central 112, 2. Kelly Wash 96, 3. Natrona County 79, 4. Sheridan 69, 5. Campbell County 65, 6. Thunder Basin 51, 7. Star Valley 48, 8. Jackson Hole 42, 9. Cheyenne East 39, 10. Evanston 32, 11. Cody 31, 12. Laramie 22, 13. Green River 13, Rock Springs 2.
Girls Event Results
100 meters: 1. Brown, Campbell County, 12.16; 2. Morris, East, 12.23; 3. Mcken, Star Valley, 12.49; 4. Chafee, Kelly Walsh, 12.62; 5. Jirak, Star Valley, 12.81; 6. Spear, Natrona, 12.88; 7. Fitzpatrick, Thunder Basin, 12.89; 8. Moore, Campbell County, 12.99.
200 meters: 1. Brown, Campbell County, 25.09; 2. Mcken, Star Valley, 25.55; 3. Chafee, Kelly Walsh, 25.84; 4. Jirak, Star Valley, 25.99; 5. Spear, Natrona, 26.28; 6. Roberts, Campbell County, 26.69; 7. Thorne, Kelly Walsh, 26.70; 8. Costello, Natrona, 27.68.
400 meters: 1. Spear, Natrona, 58.33; 2. Forry, Laramie, 58.75; 3. Morrell, Central, 59.00; 4. Tempel, Central, 59.64; 5. Nelson, Cody, 59.69; 6. Roberts, Campbell County, 1:00.01; 7. Sullivan, Sheridan, 1:01.28; 8. Costello, Natrona, 1:01.35.
1,600 meters: 1. Brigham, Jackson Hole, 4:58.71; 2. Morrell, Central, 5:13.68; 3. Pillivant, Central, 5:15.37; 4. Klinger, Kelly Walsh, 5:19.99; 5. Brandon, Thunder Basin, 5:20.78; 6. Stinson, Cody, 5:23.34; 7. Hofmeister, Central, 5:24.44; 8. Chatham, Jackson Hole, 5:24.98.
100 hurdles: 1. Mendoza, Thunder Basin, 15.16; 2. Barker, Evanston, 15.42; 3. Baillie, Central, 15.65; 4. Kroeger, Kelly Walsh, 15.88; 5. Morgan, Star Valley, 16.04; 6. Mansheim, Thunder Basin, 16.63; 7. Burdett, East, 16.76; 8. Thomson, Central, 16.84.
300 hurdles: 1. Mendoza, Thunder Basin, 45.37; 2. Munoz, Green River, 46.42; 3. Kroeger, Kelly Walsh, 46.65; 4. Friedly, Thunder Basin, 46.66; 5. Baillie, Central, 46.89; 6. Alberts, Kelly Walsh, 46.99; 7. Barker, Evanston, 48.18; 8. Haley, East, 49.86.
4x400 relay: 1. Star Valley, 4:05.68; 2. Thunder Basin, 4:05.91; 3. Evanston, 4:06.81; 4. Natrona, 4:09.74; 5. Cody, 4:10.24; 6. Sheridan, 4:11.24; 7. Kelly Walsh, 4:17.13.
Triple jump: 1. Chafee, Kelly Walsh, 38-1¼; 2. Thomson, 36-4; 3. Bradach, Natrona, 35-8; 4. Tempel, Central, 35-4¼; 5. Moser, Sheridan, 35-2; 6. Bullard, 34-11½; 7. Moore, Campbell County, 34-10; 8. Brown, Campbell County, 34-6¼.
Pole vault: 1. Milby, Kelly Walsh, 11-0; 2. Lewis, Central, 10-6; 3. Ellingford, Evanston, 10-0; 4. Weibel, Natrona, 10-0; 5. Younkin, Campbell County, 10-0; 6. Eicholtz, East, 9-6; 7. Bell, Central, 9-6; 8. Dalton, Cody, 9-6.