Central grad Anderson earns RMAC conference honors Apr 10, 2022 Logan Anderson CHEYENNE —Cheyenne Central graduate and Colorada Mesa University redshirt junior Logan Anderson earned first team all Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honors in four swimming events.Anderson earned first team in the 100-yard butterfly and the 100-yard freestyle. She was also part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams that earned first team honors.Anderson helped the Mavericks place a program best fifth at the women's NCAA Division II swimming and diving championships in March.