Zoe Lam

Zoe Lam

CHEYENNE – University of Texas-San Antonio freshman midfielder/defender Zoe Lam earned a 2021-22 Conference USA commissioner’s academic medal Friday.

The commissioner’s academic medal is given to CUSA athletes who have earned at least a cumulative 3.75 grade-point average.

Lam is a 2021 Cheyenne Central graduate.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus