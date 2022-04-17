Central grad Lam honored for academics Apr 17, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Zoe Lam Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHEYENNE – University of Texas-San Antonio freshman midfielder/defender Zoe Lam earned a 2021-22 Conference USA commissioner’s academic medal Friday.The commissioner’s academic medal is given to CUSA athletes who have earned at least a cumulative 3.75 grade-point average.Lam is a 2021 Cheyenne Central graduate. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Special Section 2021 Wyoming Football Preview To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Now Three Sixers will play college baseball UCLA transfer Jake Kyman commits to Wyoming Linder talks new additions, contract extension Time away from track has helped Central's Richard Prescott excels in four events LCSD1 unveils new Cheyenne East pool Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. 2022 Wyoming Legislature Updates Sign up to receive daily headlines on the 2022 Wyoming Legislature session. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists