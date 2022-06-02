CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central recently honored its top athletes in each class, and also recognized students for their achievements on and off the field.
Outstanding freshman female athlete was Izzy Kelly, while Karson Tempel and Rian Cordell-Reiner also were nominated. Outstanding freshman male athlete was Nathan Brenchley. Iseal Beal and Matthew Klaassen also garnered nominations.
Outstanding sophomore athletes were Emma Hofmeister (female) and Davin Mattimoe (male). Other sophomore female nominees were Cameron Moyte, Eva Clements and Isabel DeLay. The other male nominees were Miles Porwoll, Bridger Brokaw and Samuel Lucas Smith.
Brinkley Lewis picked up the outstanding junior award, while Keagan Bartlett and Richard Prescott split the male honor. Other junior nominees were Joslyn Siedenberg, Sydney Morrell, Madisyn Baillie and Alyssa Brenchley on the female side. The other male nominees were Jack Ring, Ethan Merrill and Jackson Whitworth.
Brogan Allen (female) and Nathanial Talich (male) were the outstanding seniors. The other senior female honorees were Kaya Pillivant, Kira Brownell and Katie Thomson. Outstanding senior nominees were Jackson Cook, Tristan Knueppel and Matt Pietsch.
Pillivant and Jacob Frentheway picked up the Jim Steadman Award, which goes to the athlete that has demonstrated leadership in the classroom, playing field, courts or in the pool while also being involved in other areas of the school.
Knueppel and Cooper Williams were recognized with the Kevin Salverson Award, which is given to the graduating senior who has displayed character, a never-give-up attitude, school spirit and team leadership.
Allen and Jason Frentheway got the Lew Roney Award, which recognizes multisport athletes who excel on the field, in the classroom and have shown leadership in both areas.