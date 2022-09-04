WyoSports
CHEYENNE – Bridger Brokaw used what he learned during last fall’s Wyoming Invitational to establish his race strategy for Saturday’s race at Little America Golf Course.
It nearly worked to perfection as the Cheyenne Central junior placed second in a personal-best time of 16 minutes, 18.6 seconds. The Indians also were second as a team with 115 points. Laramie won the meet with 86 points, putting two runners in the top eight.
Brokaw held a late lead, but was nipped near the finish by sophomore Jackson Fagerlin of Resurrection Christian High of Loveland, Colorado. Fagerlin crossed the line in 16:17.1.
“I kind of went out slower and took the lead about 1.2 (miles) in,” Brokaw said. “I wanted to be somewhere near the lead at Mile 2 and try to hold on. He’s a little bit bigger and out-kicked me. I’m still happy because of was a (personal record).”
While Brokaw didn’t have enough left in the tank to out-kick Fagerlin, a change in his strategy put him in contention late.
The Little America course features two steep uphill sections that Brokaw attacked en route to a 14th-place time of 17:32 in 2021. He remained aggressive yet more measured on the hills Saturday.
“I knew hills were going to be tough, and I knew not to hit them too hard,” Brokaw said. “It shouldn’t take everything I have to get up those hills, but I also couldn’t go up them so slow that I was losing time.
“Those hills killed me last year. I knew it was going to be a hilly course but I wasn’t in as good of shape as I needed to be, and I went that them a little too hard. I prepared better this year and was a little more tactical.”
Senior Will Barrington placed 16th for Central (17:05.2) while junior Trevor Schmidt placed 24th (16:23.6).
The Cheyenne East boys were 18th in the 24-team field. Junior Brayden Colbert was the Thunderbirds’ top finisher, capturing 87th in 18:51.8.
Central’s girls also placed second, finishing with 138 points by placing three runners in the top 20. Dakota Ridge High of Littleton, Colorado, won the meet (116). Indians senior Sydney Morrell placed fourth in 19:09.5.
“Even though I felt terrible on this course, I still performed a lot better than I thought I was going to,” Morrell said. “The terrain is really tough. Last week, we were mainly on concrete and on flats. This week, we’re on spikes trying to get up these grassy hills.
“It was a big change. This is true cross-country compared to what we ran last week.”
Central senior Averie Perriton crossed the finish line 18th (20:35.6) and sophomore Rian Cordell-Reiner took 19th (20:44.8).
East was seventh, led by junior Ynes Ronnau’s 31st-place finish (21:18.2). Sophomore Rachel Hedum was South top finisher. She was 132nd in the field of 234 runners.
