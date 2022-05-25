CHEYENNE – Jim Shaffer is returning to Cheyenne to coach boys basketball.
Shaffer – who spent eight seasons as Cheyenne South’s coach – was hired to coach Cheyenne Central on Tuesday. He spent the past three seasons as Laramie’s head coach. The Plainsmen were 32-32 with Shaffer at the helm.
“Central is one of the three or four best jobs in the state,” said Shaffer, who also will work as an academic interventionist at Central. “It’s got great tradition and great talent. You factor those things in, and it’s one of the three or four best jobs in the state.
“It’s such a good job that the opportunity was too good to not be interested or turn down when it was offered.”
Shaffer has an overall coaching record of 473-322. His previous Wyoming head coaching stops also include Newcastle (1987-89), Lander (1990-94) and Evanston (1998-2001). His Lander teams were state runners-up twice. Shaffer coached Evanston to a runner-up finish in 2001 and a third-place showing in 2000. South was second in Class 4A in 2016.
Shaffer also spent the 2018-19 season as an assistant at Central with Tagg Lain, who retired from coaching after this season. He guided the Indians to a 131-75 record and two state championships across eight seasons.
Shaffer also cited proximity as a reason for making the move. During the 2019-20 season, Shaffer taught at Cheyenne’s Johnson Junior High and commuted to Laramie for practices and games. He eventually accepted a physical education and drivers education job in Laramie. His house is near Laramie County School District 1’s Gilchrist Elementary off Happy Jack Road. Gilchrist is nearly a halfway point between the cities, but he lives closer to Cheyenne.
“It’s a much easier commute to Cheyenne,” Shaffer said.
Shaffer’s familiarity with Central and 4A basketball helped him rise to the top of the applicant pool, Indians athletics director Chad Whitworth said.
“We had really good candidates, to be quite honest, but the committee thought he was the best fit and the one that would make the transition the easiest,” he said. “He wasn’t an assistant here that long ago. The committee felt he was the best fit for us right now.”
Central went 14-10 this past season, and was one win away from qualifying for the state tournament. Its roster was senior-laden, but second team all-state selection James Brown III is a strong building block, Shaffer said.
“He is an unbelievable athletic and basketball talent,” Shaffer said. “(Chase) Talich played a lot throughout the year, and (Sammy) Shumway and (Zack) Wiltanger played quite a bit late in the year. Other than those four, I didn’t see much of they guys coming back outside of the (junior varsity) game.
“I know that sophomore class is loaded with 10 or 12 guys who understand the game, love to play and are good players. When you throw James Brown in with all those guys, there’s a lot of talent and a bright future.”