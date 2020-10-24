LARAMIE – Cheyenne Central tried to pull away from Laramie during the fourth quarter, but the Plainsmen battled late and continued to make things interesting.

The Plainsmen scored 15 points in 13 seconds to cut a Central deficit to 10 with 4 minutes, 55 seconds left to play in the game. The Indians quickly shook off the possibility of an upset after a hook-and-ladder type play was set up and Nathanial Talich took the ball 80 yards for a Central touchdown. The score ultimately put the game away, giving Central a 48-32 victory over Laramie.

Robert Munoz is a writer for WyoSports. He can be reached at rmunoz@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @rmunoz307.

