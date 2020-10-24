...WINTER STORM TO BRING WIDESPREAD SNOW AND BITTERLY COLD
TEMPERATURES TO MUCH OF THE AREA THIS WEEKEND...
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM MDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES
EXPECTED. LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE POSSIBLE ALONG THE CHEYENNE
RIDGE.
* WHERE...INTERSTATE 80 CORRIDOR BETWEEN CHEYENNE AND SIDNEY.
* WHEN...6 PM MDT THIS EVENING UNTIL 6 AM MDT MONDAY.
* IMPACTS...DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS DUE TO ICY, SNOW COVERED
ROADS AND LOW VISIBILITIES IN FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW.
DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 25 DEGREES BELOW ZERO
COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 10
MINUTES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.
THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN
BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.
&&
LARAMIE – Cheyenne Central tried to pull away from Laramie during the fourth quarter, but the Plainsmen battled late and continued to make things interesting.
The Plainsmen scored 15 points in 13 seconds to cut a Central deficit to 10 with 4 minutes, 55 seconds left to play in the game. The Indians quickly shook off the possibility of an upset after a hook-and-ladder type play was set up and Nathanial Talich took the ball 80 yards for a Central touchdown. The score ultimately put the game away, giving Central a 48-32 victory over Laramie.