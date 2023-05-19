Custis Celebrates

Cheyenne Central’s Logan Custis celebrates his go ahead goal against Sheridan May 19, 2023 during the 4A State Soccer Tournament in Rock Springs. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

ROCK SPRINGS — In two games this season, Sheridan and Central combined for four total goals in 160 minutes.

In the opening 15 minutes of the Class 4A semifinals, the two teams combined for five markers. But in the end, Central managed to get on the positive side of things and came away with a 4-3 win.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

