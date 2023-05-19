ROCK SPRINGS — In two games this season, Sheridan and Central combined for four total goals in 160 minutes.
In the opening 15 minutes of the Class 4A semifinals, the two teams combined for five markers. But in the end, Central managed to get on the positive side of things and came away with a 4-3 win.
“This was a huge collective effort,” Central coach Dirk Dijkstal said. “Sheridan was my preseason favorite to win it all. You have to respect those guys. As soon as we got one, it was back and forth.”
Central opened the scoring in the seventh when a defender from Sheridan sent the ball into his own net. But the Broncs made up for it 30 seconds later when senior Colson Coon got loose and rifled a shot past Leo Somerset to tie it up.
Three minutes later, Sam Smith headed in a corner kick from Justin Hedren to restore Central’s lead. But 90 seconds later, Coon found the ball down low and went top shelf on Somerset for his second of the game to tie it up at two.
In the 15th, Coon notched a hat trick when he converted a header off a free kick. Following the go-ahead goal, Central got a taste of its own medicine. Sheridan controlled possession of the ball and made generating any consistent pressure difficult on the Indians.
“We got a little complacent with ourselves,” Smith said. “We started to ease back and didn’t keep our pressure high.”
But Central’s offense could not be contained forever. In the 37th minute, Logan Custis headed in another corner kick for his state-leading 28th goal of the season to tie things back up at three.
Custis narrowly missed on an opportunity from about 45 yards out four minutes into the second half, but the shot was batted out of play. The near-miss sparked him, and in the 51st, he fired a shot from the 20 that just crossed the goal line. Sheridan keeper Beck Haswell got his hands on the attempt, but Custis’ shot had so much pace that it slipped off his fingers and rolled in.
It proved to be the final goal that Central needed. As Sheridan was forced to press more and more, Central’s ball-control offense took back over. The Indians managed to keep Sheridan relatively contained for the remainder of the game.
After not being able to sustain its pressure for most of the game, Central was able to find it once again.
“We definitely got down on ourselves a bit, and that is something we need to work on,” Smith said. “We just have to keep our heads up and stay positive (in those situations).”
In the final minute of play, Central headed two balls out of play and kicked another about 60 feet into the air to secure the win.
Central was able to contain Coon and the rest of the Sheridan offense after making two adjustments. Instead of playing primarily a zone in its defensive zone, Dijsktal moved Sam Shumway back to shadow Coon, and while they were not able to completely contain him, they were able to slow him down enough so he couldn't burn them with his speed.
The other change happened when Somerset settled in. After getting shelled in the first 15 minutes of play, Somerset came up with a clutch save on Coon to keep the deficit at one.
From then on, he was lights out. He swallowed up every shot that came his way and didn't allow any second or third chances.
“He has the mentality of just throwing it out,” Dijkstal said. “It's just about taking the next opportunity and rising to it. That is what he did. He took that mentality and rose to the challenge.”
After the horn sounded, Central players mobbed one another in celebration of the team’s first trip back to the title game since 2015. But as soon as the celebration was over and the Indians were back on their sideline, Smith made the message clear: the job is not done yet.
Central will look to win it all at 4 p.m. Saturday, when it will take on Thunder Basin in a rematch of the Class 4A East regional championship.
CENTRAL 4, SHERIDAN 3
Halftime: 3-3
Goal: Central, own goal, 7. Sheridan, Coon (unknown), 7. Central, Smith (Hendren), 10. Sheridan, Coon (unassisted), 11. Sheridan, Coon (unknown), 15, Central, Custis (Smith), 27. Central, Custis (unassisted), 51.
Shots: Central 12, Sheridan 10. Shots on goal: Central 7, Sheridan 8. Saves: Central 5 (Somerset), Sheridan 3 (Haswell).
Corner kicks: Central 8, Sheridan 1. Offsides: Central 2, Sheridan 1. Fouls: Central 12, Sheridan 14. Yellow cards: Central 3 (Koen, 53, Cone-LeBeaumont, 70, John, 78), Sheridan 2 (Magera, 36, Brown, 54)