CHEYENNE – Early goals helped the Cheyenne Central boys earn a berth in next week’s Class 4A state tournament.
The Indians netted three goals in the first 22 minutes of Thursday’s 4-2 victory over Cheyenne South at Riske Field.
Central had the wind at its back in the first half and capitalized. Eleven of its 18 overall shots, and seven of its 11 shots on goal, came in the match’s first 40 minutes.
“When the center of the field got in trouble, they trusted our defense and played it back,” Central coach Tim Denisson said. “They entered the center and went forward from there. With the wind at our back, we played pretty good.
“We possessed the ball well all game, even going into the wind. We got a couple good looks on goal, and the one Caden (Smith) scored late was crucial because it helped stop the momentum (South) had.”
The Indians got on the board in the sixth minute when Sam Shumway took a pass from Jackson Lewis in the middle of the field, beat South’s defense to the left side of the penalty area and sidestepped South goalkeeper Keegan Potter, who was sliding out to stop him. Shumway collected the ball all alone in front of the net and scored easily for a 1-0 lead.
In the 19th, sophomore defender Koen Ziemann struck a direct kick from 60 yards out that bounced over Potter’s head and off the crossbar. The ball went right to senior forward Christian Arbuckle, who headed it into the goal for a 2-0 advantage.
Arbuckle stole the ball from a Bison defender and rifled a right-footed shot through traffic into the goal for a 3-0 lead in the 22nd.
“We needed more shots on goal, so I hit it and was lucky enough to have it get through the defense and past the goalie,” Arbuckle said. “We needed as many shots as we could with the wind at our backs because we knew it was going to be tough going into the wind.
“We were just ripping shots and trying to put them on frame and see if we could get something in.”
South’s first shot of the match came in the 46th minute, and resulted in a goal.
DeMarcus Contreras took a free kick that got Caden Hart into the penalty area, where he scored, despite contact, to trim the lead to 3-1.
Central got an insurance goal from Caden Smith in the 71st minute. Smith took the ball from a South defender on the right side of the 18, and ripped a right-footed strike into the far side netting for a 4-1 lead.
Denisson wasn’t sure his team was out of the woods at that point.
“South played stronger and stronger as the season went through, and they had a great winning attitude,” the veteran coach said. “They weren’t going to go away, no matter how big our lead was. (Smith’s) goal was really important in taking away some of their momentum.”
South didn’t go down without a fight. In the 73rd minute, sophomore Armando Hernandez struck a free kick into the 18 that bounced to junior Jorge Guerrero, who passed the ball to Will Bechtel, who scored.
“Our guys have been relentless and never quit this whole season,” first-year South coach Joshua Eastman said. “We were never able to catch a win, but the boys improved every time out. This game was an example of that.
“We lost to them 4-1 the last time we played, and ended the season with a 4-2 loss. I’m really proud of our kids for showing up and working hard every day.”
CENTRAL 4, SOUTH 2
Halftime: 3-0.
Goals: CC, Shumway (Lewis), 6. CC, Arbuckle (Ziemann), 19. CC, Arbuckle, 22. CS, Hart (Contreras), 46. CC, C. Smith, 71. CS, W. Bechtel (Guerrero), 73.
Shots: CS 5, CC 18. Shots on goal: CS 4, CC 11. Saves: CS 7 (Potter 6, Team 1); CC 2 (Cook).
Corner kicks: CS 1, CC 7. Offsides: CS 1, CC 1. Fouls: CS 8, CC 13. Yellow cards: CC 1 (Shumway, 55).