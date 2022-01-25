CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central investigated allegations that football coach Mike Apodaca verbally abused and retaliated against players who reported that abuse.
The allegations – which were first reported Monday by Cowboy State Daily – prompted state Sen. Affie Ellis and state Rep. Jared Olsen, both R-Cheyenne, to email a letter to the Laramie County School District 1 school board and Superintendent Margaret Crespo.
In that letter, dated Nov. 30, Ellis and Olsen explain multiple parents expressed a lack of trust in the district’s administrative process for addressing bullying complaints. The letter states that Central Principal Fred George and athletics director Chad Whitworth investigated the complaints against Apodaca and took no disciplinary action.
When reached at his office Tuesday morning, George declined to say what prompted the investigation late last year, or what the results of that investigation were.
“I can’t talk about that, since it’s a personnel issue,” George said.
Parents who spoke with Cowboy State Daily on the condition of anonymity because they feared further retribution against their children said Apodaca often berated and belittled players. The parents who voiced concerns to Central administrators say their sons were benched, had their playing time reduced, were subjected to further verbal abuse or were threatened with non-football retaliation.
The parents said they reiterated those concerns in anonymous end-of-season surveys, which LCSD1 started distributing to families of high school and junior high athletes during the 2020-21 school year.
Apodaca also teaches physical education at Central. He declined to comment Monday night.
“I wish I could talk, but, unfortunately, I can’t right now,” Apodaca wrote in a text message.
Olsen shared Cowboy State Daily’s story on his official legislative Facebook page Monday morning, and didn’t rule out legislative intervention.
“Given the gravity of the situation and the growing concerns among citizens in Laramie County, if this issue is not promptly and properly addressed, we may need to take additional action during the 2022 legislative session,” he wrote, “which may include revisions to the Wyoming Safe School Climate Act to ensure we are maximizing student safety in Laramie County.
“The Wyoming Legislature is proud of its longstanding history against student harassment, intimidation and bullying. If there are gaps in our laws which fail to adequately protect our students, we need to make it a priority to address those gaps as soon as possible.”
Apodaca – who graduated from Central in 1989 – wrapped up his fourth season coaching the Indians this fall. His teams have gone 19-21 and reached the Class 4A playoffs each season, including a semifinal berth in 2019. That was the school’s first semifinal berth since finishing as runner-up in the 2009 state championship game.
Central was 2-8 this past season.
Apodaca returned to his alma mater after a 15-season stint as head coach at Silver Creek High in Longmont, Colorado. He also spent five seasons as the Raptors’ head baseball coach.