CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central had an up-and-down season last year. The team posted an overall record of 14-10, but finished first in the Class 4A Southeast quadrant with a 5-1 record.

However, the Indians’ season come to an abrupt end when they failed to qualify for the state tournament after losing to Sheridan at the Class 4A Regional Tournament.


