CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central had an up-and-down season last year. The team posted an overall record of 14-10, but finished first in the Class 4A Southeast quadrant with a 5-1 record.
However, the Indians’ season come to an abrupt end when they failed to qualify for the state tournament after losing to Sheridan at the Class 4A Regional Tournament.
The Indians hope to make some noise in 4A this season.
“We have a chance to be really good,” first-year coach Jim Shaffer said. “The expectations are that you have to play hard, compete and get after it. If everyone buys in, we could be a really good basketball team.”
After spending eight seasons at Cheyenne South and the past three seasons with Laramie, Shaffer has implemented some of the things that made him successful with Central. However, he has also kept some of the old things the team was doing before to make the transition easier on the players.
“I’d say it is about half and half with what he has allowed us to continue over,” senior guard Jackson Whitworth said. “We had coach (Casey) Moats and coach (Randy) Filbin from last year (who are still here). Some of the stuff, they are familiar with to help integrate together.”
One such change Shaffer has implemented is a renewed focus on depth and coming at teams fast and in waves. Last season, Central had one player who had been a ball-dominant player, which allowed teams to key their defense in on stopping one guy. This year, Shaffer wants the team to play a 94-foot game and use their athleticism and depth to wear teams down.
Finding the right mix of old and new has not only helped the team with the transition, it has allowed for an easier buy-in from the players.
“So far, attitude and effort have been really good,” Shaffer said. “It has been a lot of fun. They have had a great attitude, and their effort has been really good.”
Central returns three seniors and three other players who lettered for the team last season. The team also has a fusion of younger players that will be eager to prove they belong.
“It’s really nice to have players like James (Brown III) and Chase (Talich) coming back,” Whitworth said. “Everyone (has) incorporated together throughout the summer, and early practices have been really easy.”
After finishing with all-conference honors last season, Brown comes into this season as the team’s leading scorer. The junior finished last season with 11.8 points per game, the second-highest mark on the team.
The departure of last season’s senior class opens the door for others on the roster. Joe Sawyer and Sam Shumway, who saw limited games and minutes at the varsity level, are two players Shaffer believes will play important roles. Whitworth will also look to take advantage of a bigger role, particularly as a leader on the team.
One player the Indians will be without, however, is Nathanial Talich. Talich led Class 4A in scoring with 23.3 points per game, but has since graduated and is now playing for the University of Wyoming. Talich led Central in every major statistical category last season, and led in scoring by 11½ points per game.
Shaffer believes that the combination of returning players and depth will not only help offset Talich’s production, but will also be an advantage for the team.
“We have the guys that, as a team, can do that,” Shaffer said. “We are more dangerous offensively because we have a lot of guys that can score, and it’s not going to be where teams can focus all their effort on stopping one guy.”
Two seasons ago, Central had a dominant team that rode an 11-game winning streak to a state title, and won by 11 or more points in the state tournament. Last year’s team was unable to recapture that magic.
This season, the Indians know the main goal is to get back to that point and win Central its 24th basketball state title. The group may be younger than years past, but Shaffer believes that if the team can buy in, they will be able to have success.
“It’s all about getting better every day,” Whitworth said. “This is a really new group that we have, and that group had been together for three or four years. This is just integrating everyone, buying into a system and doing the best we can.”
Central’s season kicks off today at the Oil City Tip-Off in Casper against Green River. The Indians will play their first home game of the season on Jan. 5 against Riverton as part of the Cheyenne Invitational.