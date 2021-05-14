CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central’s first state tournament berth in program history was clinched on the final pitch of Thursday afternoon’s contest against visiting Laramie.
With two outs and a 1-1 count in the top of the seventh inning, Laramie’s Janey Adair hit a fly ball to deep center field that looked like it was going to clear the fence at the Cheyenne Junior League complex.
However, Central center fielder Kaitlyn Ackerman made a catch to secure the 2-1 Central victory.
“I knew my center fielder had it. I knew Kaitlyn had it,” Central pitcher Brogan Allen said. “All I thought was ‘We got this,’ I really had all the faith in her.”
Allen only threw eight pitches in the top of the first frame while Laramie went three batters up, three batters down before the Lady Indians’ scored their lone two runs came in the bottom of the inning.
Shortstop Jayden Gashler had a leadoff single with a hard hit ball that found its way up the middle and stole second base two pitches later. Taylor Gebhart followed by giving Central the early 2-0 advantage with an inside-the-park home run on a two-strike pitch that she drove to deep right field.
Adair and Allen, along with their defenses, buckled down and got out of jams in the next two innings.
In the top the fourth, Laramie shortstop Colby Stickelman was walked and advanced to second on a passed ball before Emilee Sirdoreus hit her home with a single to shallow right field. Laramie found itself in position to add more runs, but Gashler made a difficult inning-ending snag with runners on second and third.
Central (9-8 overall, 7-4 East Conference) had opportunities to increase its lead in the bottom of the fifth. Ashley Bunch hit a double to deep left center field and it looked like Emersen Spohr – who was pinch running for Allen – was going to score from first.
Marisol Gomez and the Lady Plainsmen had a different plan, though. Gomez started a relay that made its way to catcher Macy McKinney, who tagged Spohr out at home and Adair was able to close out the inning.
“We put in 110% you couldn’t ask for a better team effort from us,” Gomez said. “We put all we had in that game and the outcome sucks but we gave it our all.”
Four of Laramie’s six losses this season have come by two runs or less. There’s just been a play or two in each game that hasn’t rolled Laramie’s way.
“They’re always battling, but we’ve played a lot of games that have unfortunately looked just like that, that had the same outcome,” Laramie coach Luke Andrews said. “Just one more hit here or there would have made the difference.”
Adair struck out 11 batters for Laramie (5-6, 5-6) and Sirdoreus had both of Laramie’s hits. Bunch went 2 for 3 with two doubles for the Indians.
With Central struggling at the plate for a majority of the game, it was able to lean on its defense and Allen’s work in the circle to put the game away.
“They played really good defense (Thursday) and that’s what got us through,” Central coach Carrie Barker said. “They kept their heads up and they didn’t let a couple of misreads here and there and a throw out at home let us lose our intensity.”
CENTRAL 2, LARAMIE 1
Laramie……………..………………………… 000 100 0 – 1 2 1
Cheyenne Central……..……………………. 200 000 0 – 2 6 2
Cheyenne Central pitching: Allen and Naughton. Laramie pitching: Adair and McKinney.
W: Allen. L: Adair.
2B: Central 2 (Bunch). HR: Central 1 (Gebhart).