CHEYENNE – It wasn’t until the final pitch of the game that Cheyenne Central took its first lead over Laramie on Saturday morning.
Tied 6-6 with the bases loaded and Lauren Lucas facing a 3-1 count, Lucas drew a walk to score Izzy Kelly. This gave the fourth-ranked Indians a 7-6 win over second-ranked Laramie in the conference game of the twin bill.
After making it a one-run game three times and tying it in the bottom of the fifth, Central could never push a run across to pull ahead.
“We’ve had a couple of good comebacks and it just shows that we can keep up that intensity and level of play that we know we have even when we’re down,” Central senior Taylor Gebhart said. “It was a lot of nerves (going into the bottom of the seventh), but I just went in with that mentality of, ‘We can come back and we just have to score two runs.’”
A couple of miscues from the Laramie defense helped Central get in position to score the game-winner. Maddie Birt reached first base on an error and after stealing second, advanced to third on another error. She was sent home on a Kelly single to left field. Gebhart singled and Brogan Allen was intentionally walked to load the bases.
“That’s just how the game goes sometimes. Good game between two good teams,” Laramie coach Luke Andrews said. “Every time we got a little bit of momentum, it seemed like they came back and took some, too.”
The game was tied 5-5 entering the final frame. But Laramie senior Janey Adair sent a leadoff triple to right field and scored on a Paysen Witte single up the left field gap two pitches later. The Lady Plainsmen put another runner on base and had runners at second and third before Central pitcher Katie Hinz got her defense off the field.
“For them to come out, stay motivated and keep up that intensity and not give up is huge for us,” Central coach Carrie Barker said. “(Hinz) came out ready to throw and ready to take on such a big game for us. She’s just a sophomore, so for her to hold that on her shoulders and to perform like she did – she pitched lights out today.”
Laramie took a 2-1 lead after the first frame and ended the inning with a 4-6-3 double play. Hinz and Adair got the next 12 batters out in order, combining for 10 strikeouts over the next two innings.
The Plainsmen doubled their lead in the fourth by taking advantage of a pair of Central errors, including a passed ball that Bella Pacheco scored on. Like they did all game, though, the Indians responded, this time with two runs of their own.
“I thought our base running was about flawless. We could have been more aggressive in a couple of situations,” Andrews said. “Offensively, we did almost good enough to win the game. We talk about getting to eight runs every game, and this is the first time we didn’t get there.”
Gebhart was 2 for 2 with an RBI and two runs and Macy McKinney was 1 for 3 with two RBI for Laramie. Hinz pitched six innings, allowed four runs on 10 hits and fanned 14 batters. Taryn Potts relieved Hinz in the seventh, allowing zero hits and striking out one. Adair pitched 6 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and striking out 10.
Central (6-4, 2-2 East Conference) hopes to build on the win as the season starts to get into the thick of conference play. Laramie (6-2, 2-1) suffered its first loss of the season before losing the backend of the doubleheader.
“It’s exactly what we needed to go into this next week and to start rolling,” Barker said. “We just needed to start playing more as a team and that came out. I’m proud of how the girls came out and brought some energy today.”
Central 10 Laramie 8
CHEYENNE – Central used a six-run third inning to build a lead Laramie couldn’t overcome in the backend of Saturday’s doubleheader.
The Indians had six hits in the third including a two-run home run from Allen. Laramie hit a pair of home runs in the top of the fourth, but its comeback fell short.
Gebhart had two of Central’s four home runs in the game and Kelly had the other. Laramie had three home runs – one each from Adair, Witte and Ruby Dorrell.