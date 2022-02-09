CHEYENNE – Trevon Gilliam sat slumped on the floor along the north wall of Cheyenne South’s main gym Tuesday night.
The Cheyenne Central senior 152-pounder’s posture suggested he had just lost his match. Instead, Gilliam picked up a 12-5 win over Aiden Weber during the Indians’ 72-6 dual victory at South.
“Other than my first takedown, I kind of got lucky and ended up winning the match,” Gilliam said. “That wasn’t my best match this year. I could have wrestled a lot better, and I still have a lot to work on.
“I need to work a lot harder to wrestle the way I should. I could have set up my shots better and been better on top. I could have been better at defending when he got the two takedowns on me.”
Gilliam and Weber fought off each other’s takedown attempts early in the first period. Gilliam took a 2-0 lead when he caught Weber reaching for a single leg and whipped him to the mat. He added three points for a near-fall in the waning moments of the first.
Gilliam and Weber started the second period in the neutral position before Weber got on the board with a takedown to cut the lead to 5-2. Gilliam quickly netted a reversal for a 7-2 advantage. He went up 9-2 with a takedown early in the third.
Weber cut the lead to 9-5 with an escape and takedown, but Gilliam added an escape and takedown of his own to end the bout 12-5.
The Indians won five of six contested bouts. South gave up 48 team points to forfeits.
“We were kind of flat in the matches we did wrestle,” Central coach Kyle Brightman said. “I’m not sure if we just weren’t doing a good job of getting up and getting ready, or what. Things are getting better for us, and we’re looking forward to the end of the year.
“We’ve been working hard, and we’re ready for the regional and state tournaments to come around because we’re looking for some big results.”
South’s lone win came from senior 132-pounder Alex Gallegos. Central’s Ryan Gonzales scored an early takedown, but the rest of the bout belonged to Gallegos.
He cut the lead in half with an escape midway through the first period and took a 3-2 lead after scoring a takedown with 11 seconds remaining in the first. Gallegos added a reversal and two-point back exposure in the second before pinning Gonzales in the third.
“I was determined to win on our home mat on senior night,” Gallegos said. “I did well coming off the bottom (in the second period). Even though we lost, we showed we have hard work in the room and the dedication to keep getting better.”
South coach Jojo Ojeda was happy with how Gallegos wrestled.
“He got off to a rough start, and (Gonzales) caught him off guard and caught him not moving his feet,” Ojeda said. “He did a good job of getting off bottom. He’s really squirrely, which helps. That kid didn’t want to get as squirrely as (Gallegos) did and that helped him win.
“He’s a good wrestler, knows what he’s doing and is getting better every match.”
Bison senior Juan Santana Morales dropped a 4-1 decision to Central junior Caleb Conroy.
“I would have liked to see a different outcome for him on senior night, especially because of all the work he puts in,” Ojeda said. “He has a great attack, but he’s not doing it often enough. It’s there, we just need to get him to pull the trigger. (Conroy) could be standing between (Santana Morales) and state, so we have to find a way to beat him.”
Central also got pins from Sam Smith (106 pounds), Davin Mattimoe (220) and Keagan Bartlett (285). The Indians host Cheyenne East at 6 p.m. Friday.
CENTRAL 72, SOUTH 6
106 pounds: Smith, Central, pinned Bustons, 0:59; 113: Heilbut, Central, forfeit; 120: Weiss, Central, forfeit; 126: Medina, Central, forfeit; 132: Gallegos, South, pinned Gonzales, 5:22; 138: Kopf, Central, forfeit; 145: Bates, Central, forfeit; 152: Gilliam, Central, def. Weber, 12-5; 160: Conroy, Central, def. Santana Morales, 4-1; 170: Ring, Central, forfeit; 182: Nichols, Central, forfeit; 195: Miller, Central, forfeit; 220: Da. Mattimoe, Central, pinned Conley, 0:39; 285: K. Bartlett, Central, pinned Dixson, 1:24.