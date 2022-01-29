CHEYENNE – Stopping Cheyenne East’s transition was going to be key for Cheyenne Central on Friday night.
The No. 4-ranked Thunderbirds were the top scoring team in Class 4A, entering the weekend averaging 64.3 points per game. A big reason why is their ability to get easy buckets in transition.
Central was able to limit that for most of the game, which helped the Indians pull out a 53-49 victory at Storey Gym.
“I wasn’t sure if we were going to be able to get back defensively and that was a big concern,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “That was a major point of emphasis. We worked transition defense every day in practice this week, including (Thursday) … transition was probably what won it for us the most.”
With 21 seconds left, Zack Wiltanger helped seal that win by going 2 for 2 from the free-throw line, giving the Indians that final four-point advantage.
“Coach makes us shoot a lot of free throws during practice so it feels good for me to be able to go to the line confident,” Wiltanger said. “I want go there.”
To start the game, both teams turned the ball over twice before James Brown got a bucket to fall, giving Central a lead that was quickly tied. The game was tied two more times through the first period until East managed to grab its first lead of the contest when a Central turnover led to a Garet Schlabs finish for a 12-11 advantage.
With 30 seconds left to play in the first quarter, Nathanial Talich gave the lead back to the Indians, who didn’t trail for the rest of the first half. During the sequence, East coach Rusty Horsley got his second technical of the contest.
Central (8-6 overall, 2-1 Class 4A Southeast Quadrant) started the game running a 3-2 zone and giving East some space on the perimeter to shoot. The T-Birds were still finding success in the paint, though, simply off of offensive rebounds. East finished with seven offensive rebounds in the first quarter.
“It was at every trip they were putting pressure on you and we allowed them to get some offensive rebounds and that kept the thing tight,” Lain said. “And it just came down to a couple plays at the end and we were fortunate the ball bounced our way a little bit.”
Colter McAnelly had some more success on the inside early in the second frame and scored the first four points for East, tying the game 16-16. Central jumped ahead until Drew Jackson tied the game for the sixth time with a 3-pointer at the top of the arc with 3:41 to play in the half. Nathan Mirich knotted the score again with an East 3 with 18 seconds left in the half, but Nathanial Talich responded with a contested triple at the buzzer to send Central into the locker room with a 29-26 lead.
“Our kids competed, we contested shots, the ball just went in,” East assistant coach Sly Johnson said. “Our kids had good energy, and that’s just the game. We executed well, we just didn’t put four quarters of execution together.”
But the Indians wouldn’t maintain its halftime lead for long.
A 3-pointer from Zander Hardy put East ahead 39-35 with 3:45 left in the quarter, which was its biggest lead of the contest. The T-Birds (13-2, 2-1) held that lead until midway through the fourth quarter when a 3-pointer from Rigg tied it 45-45 before a Talich 3 helped Central grab the lead for good.
Central outscored East 16-8 in the fourth quarter, flipping the script after getting outscored 15-8 in the third.
“We really got back on defense, we got gap help, that really helped us a lot,” said Brown, who finished with 15 points. “And we just came together, started sharing the ball and scoring well as a team.”
Talich had a game-high 16 points and Jackson finished with 15 for the T-Birds. Central and East both host Kelly Walsh and Sheridan next week, the two top-ranked teams in 4A entering the weekend.
“There’s going to be a lot of good basketball coming up and we can’t take a break,” Lain said. “We have to keep getting better.”
CENTRAL 53, EAST 49
Cheyenne Central……… 14 15 8 16 – 53
Cheyenne East…………. 12 14 15 8 – 49
Cheyenne Central: 3 Gerdes 2, N. Talich 16, Filbin 0, Brown 15, Rigg 9, Feezer 2, C. Talich 2, Wiltanger 4, Shumway 0.
Cheyenne East: McAnelly 11, G. Schlabs 6, Jackson 15, Colgan 0, Jolley 8, Pafford 0, Na. Mirich 3, Hardy 5.