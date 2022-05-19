GILLETTE — The chilly Gillette air didn’t do much to stymie Cheyenne Central’s bats Thursday afternoon.
Seven different batters tallied a hit for the East Conference’s third-seeded Lady Indians in an 18-1 victory over the West’s No. 2 seed in Kelly Walsh during the opening round of the Wyoming state tournament in Gillette.
“We were getting used to being back playing on dirt and playing in this weather,” Central senior Brogan Allen said. “Because the last two times we played it was semi-nice, but not as cold as this.”
It took a few innings for the bats to warm up, but once they did, the Indians blew the game open with an eight-run third inning. After Izzy Kelly singled and eventually reached third on a pair of Trojan miscues, Taylor Gebhart sent her home with a double to left field. Allen followed with an RBI double of her own. Central continued to put balls in play and put pressure on the Trojans with its base running, forcing them to make mistakes. The result was a 9-1 Central lead going into the fourth frame.
“It took a couple innings to get through the lineup and get that timing down to hit, and after that, we didn’t struggle much,” Central coach Carrie Barker said. “Most of it was trying to jump on that first strike she threw and laying off the changeup … and just being patient up there and ready to attack.”
Ashley Bunch continued that attack and drove home two RBI with a double to deep center field in the top of the fourth. Central pushed seven more runs across in the top of the fifth by drawing five walks and mounting three extra-base hits. One of those was a two-run home run from Allen to left field. It was her third extra-base hit of the game.
“When I was in the (batting) cage (Thursday) morning, I felt like I wasn’t hitting on the barrel, and I thought maybe my bat was cold,” said Allen, who was 3 for 4 with three RBI and four runs. “But I (got back in the cage), and I was hitting everything on the barrel. So, I pretty much just came in to the game and said, ‘Heck to everything I’m struggling with’ and just went for it.”
Central sophomore Katie Hinz kept Kelly Walsh off balance at the plate all afternoon and ended the five-inning contest early with two strikeouts in the fifth. She allowed just one hit with no earned runs while fanning six batters.
Gebhart and Kaitlyn Ackerman both drove home two runs, while Cameron Moyte knocked in three runs.
The Indians drew seven walks and only struck out three times.
“We’ve talked about having the right mindset and the right approaches (coming into the state tournament),” Allen said. “Because we haven’t had that much this year.”
The Indians play top-ranked Campbell County at 10 a.m. Friday in a rematch of last year’s state championship, where they'll look to build on Thursday's victory.
“We just need to keep our intensity up and know that we can compete with anybody and build off this win,” Barker said. “We talked about it (Wednesday) in practice. We’re going to take it one game at a time … we had the mentality to come in 1-0 today, and that’s what we wanted to do."