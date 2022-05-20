CHEYENNE – Even amid a scoreless first half, Cheyenne Central coach Tim Denisson was pleased with his team’s approach from the get-go on Friday in a Class 4A state tournament consolation match against Star Valley.
Given the second-half results, it’s easy to see why.
Senior midfielder Caden Smith provided the game’s first goal in the 55th minute, with junior midfielder Logan Custis adding two more in the last 10 minutes to seal a 3-0 win for the Indians. They’ll face Laramie today at 9 a.m. in the consolation title game at Central.
“The intensity was right away,” Denisson said. “The first five minutes, we were striking the ball, and most importantly, our possession game as we went forward was through the width of the field. (We went to) both sides unselfishly, and when we got into trouble we dropped it back and changed the point of attack. That was critical in the flavor of our game today.”
Smith scored his first goal unassisted, and assisted on Custis’ last score by threading a pass through a pair of defenders in the 76th minute. Custis’ first goal came in the 73rd minute, as he took a pass from senior midfielder Jackson Lewis and fired a shot off the goalkeeper and into the net.
Central also delivered a stellar performance on the defensive end, with senior goalkeeper Jackson Cook coming up with several key saves in the second half.
One occurred in the 70th minute with Central leading by one, as Cook snagged a send into the box from midfield on what appeared to be a promising opportunity for Star Valley. He also made a leaping save off a free kick just moments after the Indians stretched their advantage to two.
“When we needed to defend, we defended,” Denisson said. “Jackson Cook, our senior keeper, made two spectacular saves on good shots that were ripped underneath the bar. They would've found the net, but he put two hands on those deflections up over the bar for corner kicks.
“He's a big guy. He has good reach and good athleticism, but he tracked that with both hands and made sure he protected his net. His posture was stellar on the backside.”
While shots didn’t find the net in the first half, Denisson was optimistic about what he saw from his team in the early going. The Indians made some offensive adjustments at halftime, providing the spark for three goals in the final 25 minutes.
“We pitched an ideal game at both ends of the field,” Denisson said. “It was blocked shot after blocked shot after blocked shot in the first half, but we adjusted. We played more combination plays and tried to shoot a little bit earlier, and we had more numbers on the attack than we had all year. We thought we could play more than a one-goal game and two-goal game, so hats off to the offense and all the players.”