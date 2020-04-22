CHEYENNE – Ainsley Basich thought she was headed out of state to play soccer and attend college.
Then Nate Ulness was hired as Laramie County Community College’s women’s soccer coach. He invited her to work out with the Golden Eagles.
“All of the girls were so nice, and I could envision myself playing with them for the next two years,” said Basich, who is a senior at Cheyenne Central. “I thought LCCC would be a good place for me to grow, get used to college and get used to college soccer before I go somewhere bigger.
“I also think staying home is the best choice with all of the coronavirus stuff that’s happening.”
Basich signed a letter of intent to join LCCC this fall. She intends to study psychology. Basich earned All-Class 4A honors last spring, and is a two-time All-East Conference pick.
“She is a big, strong midfielder who connects really well, and gets forward really well,” Ulness said. “She doesn’t get knocked off the ball, and she knocks people off the ball. She has a great soccer IQ, and is a really great kid.”
Ulness is entering his first season at LCCC after leading Gillette College to the Region IX title and National Junior College Athletic Association tournament last fall. He wasn’t able to get out and evaluate players this spring because the Wyoming High School Activities Association canceled the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, his work has a high school referee gave him an up-close evaluation of the state’s best talent.
“(Basich) comes from a really good Central program,” Ulness said. “They were state champions when she was a sophomore, and state runners-up last year. They would have been right in the mix this season.
“We’re happy to have her, especially since we want to keep as many local kids home as we can.”
Basich feels her talents mesh well with Ulness’ preferred style of play.
“He likes his teams to attack, go forward and score,” said Basich, who was a three-year starter for Central. “He also likes to keep possession while going forward. That fits me really well because that’s how I played in high school.
“We kept the ball, but we also knew when to go forward. (Ulness) is a very attack-minded coach, and that’s how I like to play.”