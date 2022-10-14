Cheyenne Central's Alex Fernandez (26) helps tackle Campbell County's Will Miller (29) during the game on Friday, Oct. 2, 2021 at Cheyenne Central High School. Campbell County defeated Central 27-24. Rhianna Gelhart/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Alex Fernandez (26) leads his team onto the field to face Natrona County on Sept. 9 at Riske Field in Cheyenne. Photos by Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central senior Alex Fernandez (26) and sophomore Ryan Gonzales (25) walk off the field during a high school football game at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
CHEYENNE – Alex Fernandez knows how hard it is to earn varsity playing time, and he’s not taking his lone season as a starter for Cheyenne Central for granted.
“Last year, we split into varsity and (junior varsity) meetings, and I got pulled aside when I walked into the varsity room and told I was supposed to be in the JV room,” the senior linebacker said. “That was tough, but it made me want to do the little things right every practice.
“I wanted to get better at what I do so one day I could get on varsity.”
Fernandez has been ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A’s defensive points average rankings most of this season. He currently is tied for 13th at 11.9 points per game. His 52 tackles are the most on Central’s roster. His 18 solo tackles are tied with Jack Miller for most among the Indians. His 32 assisted stops are the most on the team.
“Even though I had never had a varsity start before this season, I tried to treat it like it was a JV game,” he said. “I had played pretty good in those games, so I tried to go in with that sort of confidence and treat it like any other game.”
Fernandez also has two pass breakups, a tackle for loss, a sack and a fumble recovery. As a junior, Fernandez posted five tackles (one solo).
“He’s a four-year program kid who was mostly a JV kid with varsity special-teams opportunities and some backup roles,” fifth-year Central coach Mike Apodaca said. “I wouldn’t say what he’s done this year has been surprising. We knew it was possible, but we weren’t sure he was going to take it to the next level.”
Seeing limited varsity time was a tough pill for Fernandez to swallow, but he knew the Indians had several quality senior linebackers. He tried to make the most of his time.
“I always tried to remember that I’d have this opportunity this year if I stuck with it and got better at the little things,” the 5-foot-10, 185-pounder said. “I knew I’d have to step up to the occasion because I was a senior.
“(Apodaca) always says, ‘We are what our seniors are,’ so I wanted to do whatever I could to help make this team better.”
The Indians are 4-3 on the season heading into a pivotal matchup tonight at Campbell County (4-3). Both teams will be jockeying for playoff seeding when the game kicks off at 6 tonight.
Fernandez works at a fireworks stand during the summer, which kept him from attending weightlifting sessions as frequently has he would have liked. Learning Central’s defense inside and out was his way of making up for not always being able to get his physical work in.
Being prepared mentally helped Fernandez step into a much bigger role when junior middle linebacker Jaxon Lobatos suffered an injury.
“He didn’t have a choice but to be an on-field leader when Jaxon went down,” Apodaca said. “Alex has taken that on and done a good job of it the past few weeks. He’s trusting the system, trusting his reads and understandings what he needs to do.
“He’s also making the right decisions on and off the field. I’ve seen him grow quite a bit as an individual.”
Lobatos has a strong vocal presence for the Indians. Fernandez is trying to lead by example.
“The positions we play are similar, but I have to be the quarterback of the defense now,” he said. “I’m not as vocal, but I’ve still tried to make sure everyone knows what they’re doing.”
