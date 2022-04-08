CHEYENNE – Jackson Cook had scholarship offers to play soccer collegiately.
There was a lot to like about the schools offering the Cheyenne Central senior the opportunity to play goalkeeper – both athletically and academically. However, they weren’t offering him a chance to fulfill a lifelong dream.
“I wanted to play at the highest level possible,” Cook said, referring to NCAA Division I.
He will get that opportunity after signing a commitment letter to accept a preferred walk-on offer from Central Arkansas on Thursday afternoon.
“Being around the team and in that environment, the coaches and the training made me want to play at that level,” Cook said. “I think my work ethic could get me where I want to go, so I snatched up this opportunity.”
Cook is in his second season as a starter for Central. He also has played for Cheyenne Sting, Wyoming’s Olympic Development Program and the 307 Select club teams.
“I haven’t had a keeper in this program like him for about a decade,” said Tim Dennison, who has coached Central for nearly 40 years. “He had probably double-figure offers from schools that seriously wanted him to be part of their program.
“I’m happy for him. His work ethic is so good, and his leadership is so sound. His understanding of the game is very commendable. He’s going to do well.”
Cook also plays tennis for Central, and his all-around athleticism has been beneficial on the pitch.
“He’s like an aerial serpent,” Dennison said. “He makes tough shots that would be goals against most keepers look like pretty routine catches.”
Cook plans to study business communication with an emphasis in sports marketing.
“They have my major and one of the best business schools in the country,” Cook said. “The location is good, and I fell in love with the school when I went to visit it with my mom.
“Meeting all the people I did was huge. I’m going to be further from home, but it’s going to be a similar environment.”
Sullivan inks with LCCC volleyball
Lauren Sullivan wasn’t sure about her defensive abilities on the volleyball court until her club coach suggested she give the libero position a shot. Hearing that one of her coaches felt so good about her defense to suggest she play libero gave her an injection of confidence.
“I’ve played pretty much every position besides middle,” said the 5-foot-7 Sullivan. “I hit well and was smart with the ball, but I really started to stand out defensively.
“When I was put at libero, I had one coach that really pushed me and helped me get where I am now.”
Sullivan signed a letter of intent to play at Laramie County Community College on Wednesday afternoon. She expects to continue to be a defensive specialist for the Golden Eagles.
“The time she spent driving to Colorado to play on her club teams truly showed her commitment to volleyball and helped her develop her skills,” said Central coach Jessica Bratton-Vega, who coached Sullivan for one season. “She was a top player in most of our statistics whether it was serving, passing or hitting.
“She’s also a great teammate. She’s well-rounded and is going to do good things for LCCC.”
Sullivan said she liked her future teammates and the school’s proximity to home.
“I went in for a practice, and the team was so friendly and really included me,” said Sullivan, who will study nursing. “That really made me want to go there. So did it being close to home.”