Cheyenne Central swimmer Sydney Gough poses for a portrait at Cheyenne South’s pool on Thursday. The sophomore received all state honors her freshman year, and also won state in the 200-yard medley relay.
Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Cheyenne Central freshman Sydney Gough competed in the 200-yard individual medley final at the Wyoming Class 4A state swimming and diving championships Saturday at the Laramie High Natatorium.
CHEYENNE — Last season was a great one overall for Cheyenne Central sophomore swimmer Sydney Gough.
In her first season with the Indians, Gough qualified for the state meet in three events during the regular season, and nabbed five first-place finishes in the regular season. At the state meet in Laramie, Gough picked up her first state title as a member of the 200-yard medley relay team.
Her efforts last season helped Central come away with a second-place finish overall at the state meet. It also helped her earn all-state honors as a freshman.
Now, with the start of her sophomore season looming, Gough is ready to get things underway.
“I’m just excited to see what the team can do this year,” Gough said. “We have a lot of new swimmers on the team, so that will be good.”
In spite of the accolades she received last year, Gough said she wasn’t satisfied with her individual performances at the state meet. She finished eighth in the 100 backstroke and ninth in the 200 individual medley.
Part of the reason for the drop was due to an illness she suffered during the state meet. Gough said that being sick added more time to her individual events.
Last season showed Gough a number of different things. The sophomore said it taught her how to compete at the high school level, and that she is stronger, both mentally and physically, than she ever thought she was.
She also said one of the biggest things she learned was how to handle pressure.
“We went into state being undefeated,” she said. “There was a lot of pressure that (we as a team) had to deal with.”
After taking the spring off to participate in track and field, Gough got back to work training for the upcoming swim season. She swam for the Capital City Athletics club team, which allowed her to continue to work with Central coach Josh Bott.
Being able to work with her coach almost year-round is something that has proven to be a huge benefit.
“She just keeps swimming hard,” Bott said. “Getting to see her swim and run all year long, I just know that she is always trying to get better and take that next step.”
Over the summer, Gough got the opportunity to go to a number of different swim meets – both in state and out. One of the biggest ones she was afforded the opportunity to attend was the Western Zone Senior Championships in Clovis, California. She placed in six different preliminary events, including a top-50 finish in the women’s 400 individual medley.
“It was a great experience,” Gough said. “It’s nice to go to, see and experience a big competition like that. You can bring back things that you learned at a bigger meet back to the team.
“Seeing a big meet like that, it helps you set some goals.”
Last season, Gough was the sixth-ranked swimmer on Central’s girls swim team, according to SwimCloud. But she still has more room to grow as a competitor.
Bott said he is confident Gough is ready to take that next step. It all stems from her work ethic and desire to get better.
“She is one of the hardest workers I have ever coached,” Bott said. “She has zero quit, and she is going to do everything she can to get better. She has one of the best attitudes on the team, and I have never seen her have a down day.
“She just has to stay healthy. It’s hard to put your body through what we do. She just has to keep fueling her body and (hopefully by the end of the season), she is in the right spot to be at her very best.”
