CHEYENNE — Last season was a great one overall for Cheyenne Central sophomore swimmer Sydney Gough.

In her first season with the Indians, Gough qualified for the state meet in three events during the regular season, and nabbed five first-place finishes in the regular season. At the state meet in Laramie, Gough picked up her first state title as a member of the 200-yard medley relay team.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus