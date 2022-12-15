Cheyenne Central junior Madisyn Baillie competes in high jump at the Wyoming Class 4A state track and field meet Thursday at Harry Geldien Stadium in Casper. Baillie cleared 5 feet 2 inches to place third in the event.
CHEYENNE – Madisyn Baillie has been one of the best jumpers in the state of Wyoming over the course of her high school career. Now, her track and field career will continue into the next chapter of her life.
On Wednesday, Baillie signed her national letter of intent to enroll and compete at Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah.
“This has always been my dream,” Baillie said. “I just worked really hard to get to this point. I can’t believe I am here right now and going Division I.”
While visiting schools and learning about programs was a fun experience, the process was stressful, Baillie said. She relied heavily on her parents during the process to not only help get her to schools, but to also help manage the stress of it all.
Baillie’s decision came down to four schools: Southern Utah, University of Wyoming, Black Hills State and South Dakota State. Southern Utah won out in part because of the impression the team, coaching staff and area as a whole left on her.
“None of the other schools really compared to how welcomed I felt (at Southern Utah),” Baillie said. “It was just so beautiful there that I was just like, ‘Yeah, this is the one.’”
Baillie will be joining a very successful track and field team in Southern Utah that is transitioning to a new conference. The Thunderbirds previously competed in the Big Sky Conference, but have moved to the Western Athletic Conference for the 2022-23 season.
The team boasts a premier high jumper in Ajia Hughes, who finished one place shy of qualifying for the NCAA National Championships in Eugene, Oregon. Being able to compete with and learn from someone of that caliber was another motivating factor in Baillie’s decision.
“I have always been the person that, if someone is better than me, I like to compete with them,” Baillie said. “Having someone to push me is going to make me a better athlete overall.”
As a junior, Baillie put together a standout season. In high jump, her signature event, Baillie took home first place in four meets and finished in the top three in all but one. She also took home first place in back-to-back meets (2022 Weisman Invite and the Class 4A East Regional) in the 100-yard hurdles, as well. While not her best meet of the season, her efforts at state helped Central secure its fourth consecutive state title.
“I knew from the very first practice that her form was spectacular right out of the gate,” Central high jump coach Fred Pillivant said. “This young lady, Madisyn, is by far the best (high jumper) I have had in my 10 years of coaching.”
Baillie is coming off a spectacular junior season, but still has one more to contend with before her legacy at Central comes to a close. While her skillset is an all-time high right now, Pillivant believes she has an even higher gear to get to this spring, particularly at the state meet.
“What we have to get her to do is have that perfect performance at state this year,” Pillivant said. “She has the individual, in the middle of the season records, but now we need that end-of-the-season performance from her. That would be the ultimate achievement for her.”
Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.