CHEYENNE – Madisyn Baillie has been one of the best jumpers in the state of Wyoming over the course of her high school career. Now, her track and field career will continue into the next chapter of her life.

On Wednesday, Baillie signed her national letter of intent to enroll and compete at Southern Utah University in Cedar City, Utah.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus