CHEYENNE – Matt Pietsch learned the value of a tight-knit team during his sophomore season at Cheyenne Central.
Pietsch was a likely finalist in the 100-yard butterfly, but false-started during the preliminaries. The Indians were hoping for a top-two finish that winter, and Pietsch jumping the gun cost them valuable points.
He expected his teammates to be angry with him. Instead, they rallied around him.
“That was a really tough experience for me, because I had worked so hard and was really hoping I could do well in that race and score some points for our team,” Pietsch said. “It was a learning experience. I learned that regardless of the emphasis I put on swimming, the relationships are the most important thing.
“My teammates really picked me up in the middle of a great disappointment. I’ve had a really great support system with my friends, family, coaches, parents, friends of my family.”
Finding a team with a similar bond was a priority for Pietsch as he weighed his college choices. He thinks he found that in Augustana University, which is why he inked with the Sioux Falls, South Dakota-based NCAA Division II school Thursday afternoon.
“I really liked the coaching and the team,” said Pietsch, who plans on studying finance. “I think it’s a place I can get a lot of support to be better academically and athletically.
“They’re an up-and-coming program. Last year was their first year, so I’m eager to be part of building the culture there and seeing where we can go.”
Pietsch was second in the 100-yard backstroke (54.42 seconds) and fifth in the 100 fly (53.22) as a junior. He was fourth in the 500 free as a sophomore, and 11th in both the 100 fly and 500 free during his freshman campaign.
“I’ve only been able to coach Matt for a year, but, in the short time I’ve had the privilege of coaching him, I have all the confidence in the world he’s going to go on and continue to get better and better and give everything he’s got to the sport,” second-year Central coach Josh Bott said. “It’s awesome when you have an athlete who can be part of a team, be a great leader and do all the things he’s done and take it to the next level and lead the way for those after him.”
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.