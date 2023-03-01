CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central girls track and field coach Sean Wilde described senior Averie Perriton as someone who is an incredibly hard worker. He also mentioned she is not afraid to speak her mind and tell people the truth, regardless of whether they want to hear it.
Those qualities helped develop Perriton into a premier distance runner for Central during her time in an Indians uniform. Now, she will be taking those skills to the next level after signing her national letter of intent to compete in cross-country and track-and-field at NCAA Division I Utah Tech.
“This summer, she put in the work,” Wilde said. “She ran as many miles as she could and ran hard. She went from our No. 8 woman to our No. 2.”
Perriton’s time at Central got off to a bit of a rocky start. Originally from Laramie, Perriton moved to Cheyenne during the summer of 2020, but she did not come out her first season. The reason was that she said she was intimidated by Wilde.
“I was scared to go out because I knew they were a successful program,” Perriton said. “That ended up begin a good thing for me when I did go out; I got a lot better. I was able to have a lot of success.”
Eventually, she warmed up to Wilde, and her running career took off. Since joining both indoor and outdoor track-and-field teams in 2021, the senior has posted seven first-place finishes and 44 top-five finishes across multiple different events.
This past cross-country season, Perriton was one of Central’s best runners. She placed in the top six in the final four races of the season, including a fourth-place finish at the Class 4A state championship in October.
Perriton’s experience with cross-country this season is what caused her to become more and more interested in competing at the next level. After finishing her senior campaign, she made contact with the University of Wyoming and Utah Tech. She also had contact with a few schools in Nebraska, Weber State and others, but ultimately the decision came down to UW and Utah Tech.
After growing up in Laramie and deciding that she wanted to get a new experience, Utah Tech won the services of the Central runner.
“I really thought that I wanted to leave here,” Perriton said. “I have family in St. George, so that is what it ultimately came down to.”
Perriton will be joining a successful Utah Tech team for its upcoming season. At the Western Athletic Conference meet last spring in Seattle, the Trailblazers set five school records in the 13 total events they competed in.
Another part of the reason Perriton was excited to join Utah Tech was the new things happening with the program. Utah Tech has only been a Division I team since July 2020, when then-Dixie State moved to the WAC. The team also went through a recent name change in November 2021, adopting the name Utah Tech.
“Their program is relatively new,” Perriton said. “I’m glad I can be a part of that program.”
Perriton said she plans on studying computer science at Utah Tech. For the Trailblazers team, she said she plans on running the 5-kilometer, the mile and the two-mile.
