CHEYENNE — Cheyenne Central girls track and field coach Sean Wilde described senior Averie Perriton as someone who is an incredibly hard worker. He also mentioned she is not afraid to speak her mind and tell people the truth, regardless of whether they want to hear it.

Those qualities helped develop Perriton into a premier distance runner for Central during her time in an Indians uniform. Now, she will be taking those skills to the next level after signing her national letter of intent to compete in cross-country and track-and-field at NCAA Division I Utah Tech.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

