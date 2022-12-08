CHEYENNE – Wyatt Weiss was winning more matches than he lost as he bounced between the 113- and 120-pound weight classes last season.
The Cheyenne Central junior moved between those two divisions as the coaches tried to find the best fit for him and classmate Bryson Heilbut. Weiss started piling up wins when he settled into 113.
“He’s a lot stronger than he looks,” Indians coach Kyle Brightman said of Weiss. “Dropping down to 113 gave him a strength advantage, and it gave him confidence in his abilities.”
Weiss and Heilbut eventually both competed at the Class 4A state tournament as 113-pounders. It cost Central points in the team standings, but it was what was best for both young men, Brightman said. Weiss was the state runner-up, while Heilbut rebounded from a quarterfinal loss to place third.
Heilbut has since moved to Utah to be closer to family, but Weiss is back in the lineup and is looking to take a step up the podium this winter.
“Wrestling Bryson every night in practice was a huge help for me last year,” Weiss said. “I’m going to miss battling him in practice.”
Weiss posted a 35-16 record last season. His final match was a 13-3 major decision loss to Natrona County senior Tate Tromble. The match was much closer than the final score would indicate, as Tromble caught Weiss trying a throw and scored late points for a takedown and near-fall.
Brightman describes Weiss’ late-season success coming as a result of him “buying in.” He also became even more aggressive on his feet.
“He’s one of those wrestlers who would rather be on his feet. He likes taking guys down, letting them up and taking them down again,” Brightman said. “We’re going to add some stuff to his repertoire that will help him turn guys and pin guys. We want to make him a (state title) favorite this year.”
Weiss also excels at fending off shot attempts, Brightman said. The area where he needs to improve is getting off the mat when he’s taken down or starts the period on bottom of the referee’s position. It was a point of emphasis as Weiss went to off-season practices, tournaments and camps.
“I needed to get better at getting off bottom, period,” Weiss said. “But it became even more important to me after the state title match. Tate Tromble is really good at riding on top, tilting and turning, but I needed to find a way off bottom.
“I had to get even better at clearing bottom if I was going to get back to the state title match and win it. I still have a lot of room for improvement, but I’m a better wrestler on bottom than I was last season.”
Winning a silver medal at state only motivated Weiss more.
“That was a super tough match, and a disappointing finish, but I am even hungrier after getting a taste of it,” he said. “I worked all summer. I came in here and got my stuff down without goofing around.
“I was always grinding because I don’t want to be second again.”
