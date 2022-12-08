CHEYENNE – Wyatt Weiss was winning more matches than he lost as he bounced between the 113- and 120-pound weight classes last season.

The Cheyenne Central junior moved between those two divisions as the coaches tried to find the best fit for him and classmate Bryson Heilbut. Weiss started piling up wins when he settled into 113.


Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus