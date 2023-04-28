CHEYENNE — After a 14-4 loss to Cheyenne East on Wednesday, Cheyenne Central coach Carrie Barker said she was disappointed in her team’s execution and not being able to stay out of its own way. The Lady Indians responded in the nightcap game with a 13-2 win.
On Friday, against Cheyenne South, the team continued its dominant play. The Lady Indians used a dominant second inning to cruise past the Bison with a 23-1 win in five innings.
“(That is more along the lines of how we want to play),” freshman right fielder Shiloh Rohde said. “I think when we all come together and actually get going and not think about (negatives), then we play a lot better.”
After jumping out to a 3-1 lead in the first inning, Central completely took over the game. The Indians rattled off 14 runs in the top of the second and went through their batting order three times before South recorded the final out.
Central put up six runs total in the next three innings, while its defense held the Bison at bay. Through the next three innings, Central gave up no hits, no earned runs and just one base runner that reached first base via error. South had one last chance to score in the bottom of the fourth, but stranded a runner at third base.
“The defense played really well, and our bats were hot,” Barker said. “They did a nice job of staying within the ball and driving the ball hard.”
Central shook up its lineup slightly with junior ace Katie Hinz not playing in the game. Sophomore Izzy Kelly took the mound for the Lady Indians and pitched all five innings. She gave up just two hits and one earned run while recording eight strikeouts.
Barker also shook up the batting order. Cam Moyte, who normally bats third in the lineup, switched to the last spot. Izzy Thomas was moved to Moyte’s position in the order, and Rohde took Thomas’ usual spot.
The team responded by rattling off 14 hits and 17 RBI. Every member of the team reached base at least once, and all but one recorded a hit in the game.
They were led by two-run home runs by Thomas and Rohde – the latter of which was an inside-the-park home run.
“We were just trying some new things this time,” Barker said. “(We were trying) to mix some things up and 'break a little tradition' and mix it up a little bit.”
For the Bison, the game was a continuation of an issue that has been around all season long. The Bison have struggled throughout the year when it comes to getting out of innings that are not going their way.
“Our ability to maintain focus and discipline and focus gets exposed in those situations,” South coach Curtis Quigley said. “We have a lot of kids that are young and don't know how to react in that situation."
GAME TWO
Central 24, South 5
CHEYENNE — Central's bats continued to dominate in the nightcap game against South, leading it to a 24-5 win in three innings.
Central jumped out to 9-2 lead in the opening inning, and tacked on four more runs in the top of the second. After South put up three more runs in the bottom of the second, Central scored 11 in the top of the third to put any hopes of a Bison comeback to rest.
The Indians outhit the Bison 16-4 in the game, including five doubles, two triples and a home run.
Hinz, who did not play in the first game, went 3-for-4 from the plate with a double and a triple. Moyte added four RBI on 3-for-4 from the plate.
The Bison were led by a two-hit performance from Hope Hager. Kaelin VanTassell went 1-for-2 on the day with a triple, as well.
