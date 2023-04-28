CHEYENNE — After a 14-4 loss to Cheyenne East on Wednesday, Cheyenne Central coach Carrie Barker said she was disappointed in her team’s execution and not being able to stay out of its own way. The Lady Indians responded in the nightcap game with a 13-2 win.

On Friday, against Cheyenne South, the team continued its dominant play. The Lady Indians used a dominant second inning to cruise past the Bison with a 23-1 win in five innings.


