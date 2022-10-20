CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central sent its six senior players off with a bang Wednesday night in a dominant 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 sweep of Cheyenne South.
Seniors Joslyn Siedenburg and Madisyn Baillie combined for 12 kills to help lead the Indians past the Bison.
“They had a good mindset,” Central coach Jessica Bratton-Vega said. “They had a great warm up…They just had the mindset that, ‘It has been awhile since we won, so let’s go out and take care of business.’”
The emotional senior night celebration prior to the game crept into the first set for the Indians. However, Siedenburg and Baillie picked up a few big kills and aces in the set to help Central pull away late to take a 25-17 win.
“With emotions high like that, were a bit timid at first,” Siedenburg said. “Once we started putting those balls down, we got into the flow of how things usually go.”
The Indians settled in after the first set and dominated the next two. They held two separate nine-point leads in the contest before running away with the set to take a 25-14 win.
The third set went similar to the second. Central held multiple nine-point leads in the set, similar to the second. South came back late cutting the lead to 22-13. However, senior Lorali Moody committed a serving violation on match point for Central, ending their hopes of a comeback.
Baillie and junior libero Aubrey Trujillo led the way for the Indians defensively. Baillie led all players with 13 digs, and Trujillo added 11 of her own.
For Central, the win snaps a four-game losing streak. While getting a win in general was important to the Indians, being able to send their seniors off with a win meant so much more. The six seniors have meant a lot to the team, and will be difficult to replace.
“They are a goofy group of girls,” Bratton-Vega said. “But, they do it all together. I think that they have been a true team and are just all in all the time. They work hard in practice and they want to try to build those other girls up.
While a few games still remain on the schedule for Central, the seniors time at the Central Fieldhouse has come to an end. For Siedenburg, being a part of the team has helped mold her into the person she is today.
“For four years, it is crazy.” Siedenburg said. “There are people you can rely on. They build your confidence. It is a team that you can always fall back on and will have your back.”
“(The win) shows that the last home game, the last game of the season, we still have that fight. We still have that drive to go through it and win a game. We still have that energy.”
Not everything went against the Bison on Wednesday night. Elisianna Manazanares had a strong game as the libero, leading the team with 10 digs. Moody also led the team in kills with seven.
One thing the team also did was not quit. Even when Central started to pull away, the team battled to the bitter end.
“We had some really nice kills,” South coach Cherisa Applehunt said. “We had some athletes step up and do a really nice job for us.”
Despite the good, the loss still left a lot to be desired for Applehunt. She noted the team had a hard time executing and defending.
“We couldn’t get any blocks in and had eight missed serves,” Applehunt said. “We had our opportunities and were unable to seize it.”
Both teams will be in action Thursday night as the regular season comes to a close. South will close out its season at home against Cheyenne East. Central will head out on the road to take on Laramie.