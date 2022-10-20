Joslyn Siedenburg

Cheyenne Central senior Joslyn Siedenburg., right, hits against blocks by Cheyenne South seniors Samara Wilson (11) and Lorali Moody (4) during Central’s 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 victory on Wednesday at the Central Fieldhouse. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Cheyenne Central sent its six senior players off with a bang Wednesday night in a dominant 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 sweep of Cheyenne South.

Seniors Joslyn Siedenburg and Madisyn Baillie combined for 12 kills to help lead the Indians past the Bison.

