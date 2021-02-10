CHEYENNE – Zach Sullivan has always been the odd man out.
He is a solid wrestler, but Cheyenne Central has always had a couple better wrestlers in his weight class. Sullivan just hasn’t been able to win his way into the lineup.
That’s why the senior was making his varsity debut Tuesday night against Cheyenne South. And what a debut it was.
Sullivan scored a takedown in the middle of the first period and then turned South 170-pounder Dom Gallegos to his back and scored the pin in 2 minutes, 38 seconds. That was the first of five pins the Indians recorded during a 71-12 dual win over one of their cross-town rivals.
“My freshman year, I won zero matches the entire year,” Sullivan said. “I’ve stuck with it and gotten better, so getting a varsity win was really exciting.
“I’m so thankful for the opportunity to wrestle this season and get a win on senior night.”
Sullivan has been stuck behind junior Charlie Nichols (170 pounds) and senior Jarrod Dilly (182) this season. Nichols ceded his spot in the lineup for Sullivan’s debut. Dilly may miss the remainder of the season after suffering a left arm injury recently.
“He has just had the unfortunate luck of being behind some good guys,” Central coach Kyle Brightman said. “Day in and day out, he is one of our hardest workers. He is an exceptional young man, and it was fun to see him go out and get a pin.”
The Indians also got pins from Cory Bomhoff (106), Slater Bates (145), Wyatt King (152) and Nathan Lundberg (170). Wyatt Weiss picked up a 24-8 technical fall at 120.
South gave up 36 team points due to open weight classes.
It wasn’t all bad news for the Bison, though.
Senior Gabe Trujillo scored their first win by pinning Riley Kirkwood in 3 minutes, 14 seconds at 126 pounds. Classmate Aiden Gregory trailed Central’s Cole Hilliker 6-1 midway through the second period when he was able to turn a reversal into a pin.
“I kept fighting off my back, and I wouldn’t let him get the pin,” Gregory said. “I saw an opening with my arm sliding underneath. I rolled out and caught his other arm in the process and was able to turn him to his back.”
South coach Jojo Ojeda thought his team wrestled with heart, but still needs to improve when it comes to getting off bottom. Gregory’s match was a prime example of what Ojeda wants to see from his wrestlers.
“(Gregory) has the mentality to win,” Ojeda said. “He was getting beat in a couple spots, but he never stopped wrestling. He was on his back one second, kept fighting, twisted his hips and got the guy on his back.
“That’s how you have to wrestle. You have to wrestle with the will to win, and that’s what (Gregory) did.”
CENTRAL 71, SOUTH 12
170 pounds: Sullivan, Central, pinned Gallegos, 2:39; 182: Miller, Central, forfeit; 195: Kostelecky, Central, forfeit; 220: Smith, Central, forfeit; 285: Koenig, Central, forfeit; 106: Bomhoff, Central, pinned Bustos, 2:36; 113: Heilbut, Central, forfeit; 120: Weiss, Central, tech. fall Morgan, 24-8 (4:23); 126: Trujillo, South, pinned Kirkwood, 3:14; 132: Gregory, South, pinned Hilliker, 3:19; 138: Kopf, Central, forfeit; 145: Bates, Central, pinned Soden, 3:49; 152: King, Central, pinned Weber, 0:15; 160: N. Lundberg, Central, pinned Morales, 2:35.