CHEYENNE – Averie Perriton’s attention is entirely on cross-country this fall, and her results show it.
The senior has consistently been Cheyenne Central’s second finisher and is bolstering its chances of repeating as Class 4A state champions.
“I feel like I’ve always had this potential, but it was a matter of putting the work in,” Perriton said. “This is the first year I’ve really tried at it. Before, it was just something I did. I liked the girls and the team atmosphere, but I didn’t really care about the sport until recently.”
Last fall, Perriton was part of the Lady Indians’ tennis team and didn’t join the cross-country squad until after tennis season was over. She came out of the gates with a ninth-place finish at the Sweetheart Invitational in Loveland, Colorado. Perriton’s best finish after that was a 19th-place effort at the Leroy Sprague Invitational in Cheyenne.
Perriton decided to commit herself to cross-country this fall. She spent the summer following Central coach Sean Wilde’s off-season training program of four miles per day at varying intensity Monday through Friday, followed by a six-plus-mile run on Saturdays.
The result of that dedication was a then-personal best time of 20 minutes, 37 seconds to finish eighth at the season-opening Horizon Invitational. That finish was eye-opening for Perriton, and sparked a passion for the sport.
“I started running more consistently, and it became easier to get through it every day,” she said. “I also started to realize I was getting better at it. Going into that first meet, everyone was talking about not expecting a (personal record) because we were all tired from training so hard the first few weeks of practice.
“Even though we were training hard, I still got a PR because I had put in all that work over the summer.”
Perriton’s efforts were readily apparent, Wilde said.
“She put in the work and saw the results, and now she’s one of those people I can point to and say, ‘If you’re doing what they’re doing, you’ll see the results, too,’” he said. “She’s going to be one of those go-to stories as a coach.
“I felt like she has always had this potential, but she’s still impressed me with how well she’s doing. I thought maybe she could be the No. 3 or 4 runner on our team, but she’s consistently been the No. 2, which is absolutely fantastic. She’s made us better.”
Perriton admitted the success she’s had this season has triggered some regret that she didn’t devote herself to cross-country earlier.
“I wish I wouldn’t have dreaded as much,” she said. “So much of it is the attitude you have toward it. If you go into practice thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, I really can’t do it today,’ It’s going to feel like that. I regret not taking is as seriously as I am now.”
On the course
Central’s cross-country teams will compete at the Thornton (Colorado) Invitational on Friday, while Cheyenne East will run at Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Cheyenne South and Pine Bluffs-Burns will race at the Wheatland Invitational on Friday.
In the pool
East hosts Douglas tonight before swimming at the Douglas Invite on Saturday. South also will compete in Douglas on Saturday.
Central swims at Rock Springs on Friday and Green River on Saturday.
On the court
Burns – which was ranked No. 2 in Class 3A last week – competes at the Twin Cities Invitational on Friday and Saturday in Scottsbluff and Gering, Nebraska.
East hosts Natrona County at 6 p.m. Friday and Sheridan at noon Saturday. Central plays the reverse schedule.
South hosts Thunder Basin at 6 p.m. Friday and Campbell County at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Pine Bluffs hosts Lusk at 5 p.m. Friday.