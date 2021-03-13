CASPER – Cheyenne Central struggled to score early in Friday night’s Wyoming Class 4A boys state tournament semifinal.
The Indians committed five turnovers in the first quarter, and only mustered 12 shots. All of that changed in the second quarter.
Central broke open the game by outscoring Sheridan 19-4 to close the first half during a 67-45 victory at the Wyoming Center.
The Indians (20-3) face Thunder Basin (15-8) for the state championship at 5 p.m. today.
“We play a certain style very few teams in the state are playing right now,” Central coach Tagg Lain said. “We shoot about 12 3s per game, and go inside. We have a lot of guys who can attack the basket and a lot of guys who can play in the post, be physical and get high-percentage shots.
“Our mantra has always been to answer 3s with high-percentage 2s and be relentless on the offensive glass until we get it in the hole. We were getting good looks and making shots.”
Central shot 59% (23 for 39) for the game while holding the Broncs to 27.8% shooting (15 for 54). Sheridan’s 21-point fourth quarter upped that average. It was 8 for 42 (19%) after three quarters.
“We like to move the ball around a lot and get the best shot we can instead of settling for just a good shot,” said Central senior forward Cade Burns, who scored 15 points and snared five rebounds. “We got a lot of shots around the rim, and those are pretty high-percentage shots.”
Sheridan senior forward Sam Lecholat only had two points through three quarters, but still had a significant impact on the game early. The 6-foot-6 Montana signee had four rebounds and two blocked shots during the first half. He finished the game with five blocks, but also altered the trajectory of several other shots.
The Indians unselfishness and multitude of weapons overcame Lecholat’s efforts.
“They were sitting in a little 2-3-type zone, and he was in there taking charges, blocking shots and we were a little intimidated at the start of the game,” Central senior Lawson Lovering said. “As the game went on, our nerves wore off and we played how we usually play and were able to pull away in the second quarter.”
Lain also credited Lovering – a 7-0 Colorado signee – with helping limit Lecholat to 11 points. That is 6.6 below his season average, which ranked fifth in 4A heading into the state tournament.
“He is a great player, and you have to give him a lot of credit,” Lain said. “We tip our cap to him and everything he is about, but Lawson was the answer to him. Any time you can hold (Lecholat) under 20, you’ve done a good job on him.
“You have to be aware of (Lecholat) and what he does defensively. He’ll come and block shots from behind, tip balls out and be a factor on both ends.”
Lovering finished with 10 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. He doesn’t have many opportunities to matchup with another Division I signee, who is comparable in height.
“I was excited for this game because I knew playing against (Lecholat) was going to be a challenge,” Lovering said. “Doing it at the state tournament was a lot of fun.”
Central also got 15 points from junior guard Nathanial Talich, while senior forward Brady Storebo added 13 points. Senior forward Brock Storebo came off the bench to chip in with eight points.
CENTRAL 67, SHERIDAN 45
Cheyenne Central…… 11 19 20 17 – 67
Sheridan……………… 11 5 8 21 – 45
Cheyenne Central: Whitworth 0-1 0-0 0, Lobatos 2-3 1-2 6, N. Talich 4-7 7-9 15, Bra. Storebo 5-6 3-6 13, Bro. Storebo 3-6 2-3 8, Burns 6-9 3-4 15, Lovering 3-7 4-4 10. Totals: 23-39 20-30 67.
Sheridan: A. Sanders 1-3 0-0 2, Koltiska 2-6 2-3 6, Rabon 1-4 3-7 5, Bateson 3-6 0-0 8, Dubberly 2-4 2-2 6, Luedtke 0-1 0-0 0, Leach 1-4 0-1 2, Sinclair 2-6 0-0 4, Lecholat 3-13 3-5 11, S. Sanders 0-7 1-2 1. Totals: 15-54 11-19 45.
3-pointers: CC 1-4 (Lobatos 1-1); SH 4-19 (Bateson 2-2, Lecholat 2-6). Rebounds: CC 37 (Lovering 11, Burns 5); SH 29 (Lecholat 7, Koltiska 4). Assists: CC 7 (Lovering 2, Whitworth 2); SH 8 (Lecholat 3). Turnovers: CC 15 (Lovering 3, N. Talich 3); SH 11 (Koltiska 4). Steals: CC 7 (Bro. Storebo 3); SH 6 (A. Sanders 3). Blocked shots: CC 3 (Lovering 3); SH 6 (Lecholat 5). Team fouls: CC 16; SH 21. Fouled out: SH 1 (Lecholat).
Cheyenne Central 67
Rock Springs 46
The first of Lovering’s three first-half dunks put Central up for good during a 67- 46 rout of Rock Springs in the opening round of the Wyoming Class 4A boys state basketball tournament Friday afternoon at the Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lovering’s slam came a mere 2 minutes, 10 seconds into the contest, and gave the Indians a 5-3 lead. They outscored Rock Springs 19-4 over the remainder of the quarter and cruised into the semifinals.
Central (19-3) twice stretched its advantage to 18 points in the first half, and led 35-17 at halftime.
“We had a good game plan, really knew what we needed to do, and the kids went out there and executed it well,” Lain said. “We knew we were probably going to see some full-court pressure, along with a zone (defense) behind it, with a lot of guys helping.
“We had a really good workout (Thursday) against that look, and the guys picked them apart and got great looks. We’re really locked in right now and playing at a high level.”
Central shot 71.4% (15 for 21) during the opening half, and finished at 62.8% (27 for 43) on the afternoon.
Lovering scored 15 points on 7-of-8 shooting, he also grabbed six rebounds.
“We shared the ball really well inside after they came out in a zone,” Lovering said. “We attacked the gaps and passed the ball when help defenders came in. We got a lot of drop-offs that led to easy layups.”
Central held a 55-26 lead after the third quarter, and played its reserves for the entirety of the final 8 minutes. It held a 57-26 lead early in the final frame.
Resting its starters and primary rotation players was important for Central, since it had a second game Friday.
“That was huge, and those guys did a good job when Rock Springs went back to its starters,” Lain said. “Their starters were out there for about half the fourth quarter, and our guys did a good job of hanging onto the basketball, sharing the basketball and holding the lead for us.
“I give them a lot of credit for that, and, hopefully, it helps us in the semis.”
Senior forward Brady Storebo paced Central with 16 points, six rebounds and three assists. Talich added 10 points on 5-for-6 shooting. Burns had four assists and three blocked shots – both team highs – to go with eight points.
CENTRAL 67, ROCK SPRINGS 46
Rock Springs…… 7 10 9 20 – 46
Cheyenne Central…… 22 13 20 12 – 67
Rock Springs: Skorcz 0-2 0-0 0, Stauffer 0-0 0-0 0, Tranchitella 5-9 2-3 14, Bider 1-8 2-2 4, Martinez 3-13 0-0 7, Wiley 2-2 0-0 5, Faigl 2-2 0-0 4, Weidner 0-0 0-0 0, Butcher 1-1 0-0 2, Newman 1-1 0-0 2, Schoenfeld 4-13 0-0 8, Pollastro 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 19-51 4-5 46.
Cheyenne Central: Lewis 0-0 2-2 2, Whitworth 0-0 0-0 0, C. Lobatos 0-0 0-0 0, N. Talich 5-6 0-0 10, Bra. Storebo 6-14 2-3 16, C. Talich 0-4 0-0 0, Bro. Storebo 2-2 2-3 6, Burns 4-5 0-0 8, Brown 2-2 1-2 5, Norrod 1-1 3-5 5, Lovering 7-8 1-5 15, Feezer 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 27-43 11-20 67.
3-pointers: RS 4-14 (Tranchitella 2-5, Bider 0-2, Martinez 1-6, Wiley 1-1); CC 2-6 (N. Talich 0-1, Bra. Storebo 2-4, Lovering 0-1). Rebounds: RS 19 (Three with 4); CC 35 (Three with 6). Assists: RS 9 (Tranchitella 3); CC 12 (Burns 4). Turnovers: RS 9 (Tranchitella 2, Martinez 2); CC 14 (Norrod 4). Steals: RS 5 (Tranchitella 2, Pollastro 2); CC 4 (Four with 1). Blocked shots: RS 4 (Tranchitella 2, Schoenfeld 2); CC 5 (Burns 3). Team fouls: RS 15, CC 5.